Large slip causing delay on SH6

Driver patience will need to be a virtue after a slip on SH6 between the Owen River and Kawatiri bridges blocked the northbound lane. (File photo)

A large slip on State Highway 6 near Murchison has caused traffic to be delayed on Thursday.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said there was a slip blocking the northbound lane of State Highway 6 between Owen River Bridge and Kawatiri Bridge.

There was currently traffic management in place on the highway. Drivers were told to expect delays as traffic would be held in both directions for up to 30 minutes.

A police spokesperson said they were notified to a large slip on the Kawaitiri-Murchison Highway at 3.53am. Police left the scene at 6.11am.

