Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 21

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives information on three people who escaped from an Auckland MIQ facility.

Napier’s Kmart is a location of interest linked to the latest Covid-19 outbreak, the first Napier location since the outbreak began in August.

People who were at the department store on Friday 15 October from 3.50pm to 5.15pm should monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

Supplied Kmart Napier has been named as a location of interest. (File photo)

New Auckland locations this evening include Countdown in Henderson, which is listed twice for two separate potential exposures.

Z Whangaparoa, the Esplanade Foodmarket in Mt Eden, Price Cutter Glen Innes, One8Tea Epsom, Wang Mart Henderson, the Royal Heights Dairy and Lotto in Massey were all visited by a positive case some time between Thursday, October 14, and Monday, October 18.

Countdown and Huckleberry in New Lynn, New World in Victoria Park, Mobil in Manurewa and Rosedale and Z petrol station in Albany were added to the list earlier on Thursday.

The total number of locations of interest now stands at 436.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The total number of locations of interest now stands at 427. (File photo)

Countdown Henderson was visited on October 17 between 12.09 and 12.15pm, and on October 18 from 12.14 to 12.30pm.

Royal Heights Dairy and Lotto in Massey was visited from 9.36am to 10.45am on October 14.

One8Tea Epsom was visited on October 16 from 2.20pm to 2.30pm.

Price Cutter Glen Innes was visited on October 16 from 1.40 to 1.50pm.

Esplanade Foodmarket Mt Eden was visited on October 15 from 8am to 8.15am.

Wang Mart Henderson was visited on October 18 from 12.09 to 12.15pm.

Z Whangaparoa in Stanmore Bay was visited on October 15 from 4.15 to 4.30pm.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.