Lotto during lockdown: How to celebrate a $42m win under alert level 3

It’s a double-edged sword – nabbing $42 million but having no freedoms to celebrate it with.

Such is the case for one lucky blighter who, in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, won $42m with a ticket bought from the Countdown supermarket in Pōkeno.

The life-altering win is the second-largest prize to ever be won in New Zealand.

With both Auckland and Waikato currently under alert level 3, the opportunities for celebration are few and far between – but not non-existent.

Buy a house

Trade Me/Supplied “A Grand Dame – Hobson House” is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom property for sale in Remuera.

All good lottery winners know the best way to spend newfound winnings is to invest, and invest in a sprawling mansion at that.

Houses can still be bought and sold at level 3, and this grand five-bedroom, five bathroom Remuera property, complete with a heated pool, full-size tennis court, layers of landscaped gardens and prime views of Rangitoto Island, should do the trick.

Alternatively, if a lavish mansion with all the bells and whistles doesn’t quite quench home-owning desires, owning an Auckland island makes for a fine plan B. The 24-hectare Pakatoa Island has been in search of a new owner for years now, and a local Lotto winner might just fit the bill.

supplied The lucky lotto winner could buy an entire island with their impressive $42m winnings. (File photo)

Embark on an (online) shopping spree

While stores themselves are off limits, there are still plenty of viable options for splurging online, whether that be in the food, fashion, home or tech realm. Or, given that there is literally millions available to spend, most likely all the realms, and then some.

Host a luxury picnic

With a party off the cards for the next few weeks at least, the only means of group celebration comes in the form of two bubbles together outdoors. With $42m to play with and plenty of luxurious offerings from some high-end hospitality spots, a picnic, however, can become a lavish, celebratory dining experience.

Luxury caterer Cote NZ has a remarkable selection of platter boxes, which focus on everything from mānuka-smoked New Zealand king salmon to charcuterie, while Park Hyatt is providing an indulgent melange of sweets and savouries as part of its deliverable afternoon tea boxes, complete with Billecart-Salmon champagne.

CÃ´te NZ/Supplied Boutique Auckland caterer Cote NZ has a variety of luxury platter boxes for picnics during alert level 3.

Enjoy a lavish dinner

Likewise, opulent at-home dinner options are plentiful for those times when the weather turns sour and the party (of one bubble) moves indoors. Fine-dining institutes including The French Cafe and Peter Gordon’s Homeland are offering take-home meals, while the likes of Culprit, Elmos, Pasta & Cuore and chef Ben Bayly have prepared meal kits to be put together at home. Private Fine Dining serves superb sushi and sashimi boxes for a more hands-on option, suitable for high-end festivities.

Purchase some art

Supplied A Peak In Darien sculpture by Kiwi artist Michael Parekōwhai will soon be auctioned off as part of the collection of Adrian Burr and Peter Tatham at Art+Object in Auckland. (File photo)

With ample time and funds to peruse collections, there is every opportunity to have that Remuera pad bedecked with art before you’ve even moved in.

Auckland’s auction house Art+Object will soon be auctioning off the sprawling collection of Peter Tatham and Adrian Burr, containing works by Frances Hodgkins, Colin McCahon and Michael Parekōwhai, while Webb’s currently has a “fine wines and whiskies” auction on the go, ensuring that first celebratory tipple will be one worthy of the occasion.

Give to charity

While life in Auckland and Waikato remains on pause, it could pay to celebrate by helping those soldiering on in spite of the current alert level restrictions. Running on skeleton staff, and with no volunteers, organisations such as SPCA and Auckland City Mission require aid now more than ever.

Other charities worth getting behind include Everybody Eats, Cure Kids and Forest & Bird.