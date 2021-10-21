$42 million Lotto win: Pōkeno 'buzzing' after ticket sold at local Countdown

Locals react to the news that a $42 million Lotto winning ticket was purchased in Pōkeno.

The small north Waikato community of Pōkeno is abuzz with excitement after a $42 million Lotto ticket was sold in the town.

It is the second largest amount of money ever won through Lotto in New Zealand. The biggest Powerball Lotto win in New Zealand history was $44m in November 2016.

The winning ticket was sold at the town’s Countdown supermarket, and the store’s manager, Jatinder Chahal, said staff were “walking on air”.

“We’re not sure yet what team member sold the winning ticket, but everyone wants to be that lucky person – maybe they’re hoping the luck will rub off.”

Chahal said the community was “buzzing” on Thursday morning and customers had been congratulating staff.

“It’s the first big Lotto win our store has had since opening in February – up to now it’s been a few thousands of dollars that have been won, which is still good, but not as good as $42 million!”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The counter where the $42 million Lotto ticket was won.

On Thursday morning, staff decorated the Lotto counter with pink and blue balloons in celebration.

With a population of only 3320 people, many locals were wondering whether the winner was someone they knew.

Local resident Lucelle VanBoxel said there were a lot of rumours around that the winner was a man in his 20s.

“I hope that’s true,” she said.

“It would be nice for a young one to win that money especially with the prices of housing these days.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The small town of Pōkeno is well-known for its ice cream shops.

VanBoxel said she wished it had been her who won the big prize, and if she ever did, she would use the money to buy homes for her two daughters.

“I would’ve quit my job – actually, I’d ring up and ask if I could buy the company!”

Travis Jenkins, from nearby Bombay, said he hadn’t bought a Lotto ticket recently but he “bloody wished he did”, after hearing the news of the win.

“I’d spend it all on cars to be honest. Buy my dad a big V8.”

Another local said if he’d won, he would’ve bought the Greenlane McDonalds.

Donna Batt who had lived in the area for over a decade said she had “accidentally” bought six tickets, but sadly none were the winning one.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF It’s not known if the winner was a resident of the town or not.

“If I had won I’d never have to work again, could pay off the mortgage, buy my daughter a pony, all sorts of things.”

Batt said it would be nice if the winner shared the money around the community, and she would be “happy to share”.

The lucky winner was still to claim their prize, a Lotto spokeswoman said on Thursday afternoon.

“Anyone who bought their ticket at Countdown Pōkeno for last night’s draw should check it immediately in-store at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

“Players can also phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize,” the spokeswoman said.