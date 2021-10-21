St Heliers footpath protesters don't let lockdown get in way of halting digger

A group of St Heliers residents in Auckland sit in the path of a digger at Vellenoweth Green as they protest against a new footpath that will cut through the park.

Residents opposed to a new footpath in Auckland’s St Heliers aren’t letting lockdown restrictions get in the way of halting work.

The project will see a new path laid through Vellenoweth Green, which locals claim will cut into the green space widely used by the community.

About 10 people, wearing masks, turned up to voice their concerns on Thursday – despite level 3 lockdown rules which prevent outdoor gatherings of more than two households.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Residents say there was no consultation before making the route through the park. Robin Macleod, left, and Adrienne Joyce in front of the halted digger.

The group says the pathway is unnecessary and obstructive and claim locals were not consulted on the changes.

The first woman on the scene, Robin Macleod, sat in front of a moving digger to halt the construction crew’s progress.

“I found the supervisor and told him, ‘I’m going back, I’ll be standing right there,’” said Macleod.

“Our argument is there was no consultation. They got hold of some people, but there was no letter drop. We had no way of being involved in the decision-making of cutting up something that everyone loves and uses, for a path we don’t need.”

Staff from contractor Fulton Hogan and Auckland Transport were on the scene talking to those who turned out. Both representatives refused to comment to Stuff.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The proposed walkway would cut through Vellenoweth Green and around a pair of large trees on the beachfront. Locals say the plan was not submitted for resident consultation.

It’s not the first time St Heliers residents have stood up against infrastructure changes in the area.

Two years ago, locals were frustrated by the proposed removal of 40 carparks on Tamaki Drive for the installation of 13 raised zebra crossings.

Residents dubbed the proposal “excessive” and “over the top” and the plan was eventually scaled back.

A decade ago, a protest broke out to try to save three Spanish mission houses from demolition. The protests were unsuccessful, with the Environment Court declining an enforcement order sought by lobby group Save Our St Heliers.

Police told Stuff that staff looked into the protest, but so far no one has filed any reports into it.

“People can report any breaches of alert level 3 restrictions through 105.police.govt.nz,” the spokesman said.

In an email, Auckland Transport said it conducted the necessary consultations between October and November 2020, when 1353 submissions were heard, along with extra “face-to-face” engagement.

Spokeswoman Natalie Polley said the Vellenoweth Green pathway was discussed three times in July this year, leading Auckland Transport to believe it had significant support for the new pathway.

“Of the 94 people we spoke to, 83 people were supportive [and] nine people didn’t support the preferred option,” Polley said in an email.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Work is scheduled for Vellenoweth Green, but locals say they weren’t consulted on the changes and are protesting.

“AT staff and Fulton Hogan also went to St Heliers twice a week (at the library), speaking to locals and people passing through about the safety improvements.

“During these sessions, many AT-related issues were discussed including the Vellenoweth Green pathway.

“Auckland Transport felt that, along with the targeted engagement as above, these twice-weekly sessions over a 12-week period showed that there was significant support for this pathway.”