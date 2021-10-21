Covid-19: Auckland's popular Santa parade cancelled, man in red 'stuck in MIQ'

Thousands flock to Auckland's Queen St to see Santa at the 2018 Santa parade.

The Farmers Santa Parade has been cancelled for the first time in decades, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Santa Parade chairman and Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett confirmed the move on Thursday.

The parade, the biggest in New Zealand, usually boasts about 4000 participants. It has been running since 1934.

The cancellation comes after a number of other parades across the country were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Auckland’s popular Christmas in the Park has also been cancelled.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff The Farmers Santa Parade has been cancelled due to Covid-19. (File photo)

Barnett said Santa was “so sorry” to miss the parade.

“His busy schedule getting everything ready for his deliveries on Christmas Eve and delays in shipping meant he couldn’t book his slot in quarantine earlier even as an essential worker.”

In 2020, the parade was hosted by Hillary Barry and saw about 200 floats make their way down Queen St.

It also included an appearance from the infamous “creepy” Santa that was dismantled and removed from the Queen St Farmers in November.

However, in east Auckland’s Howick, an announcement will be made on Friday on whether the local parade will go ahead as planned on December 13.

Auckland is in alert level 3 due to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak. The region is now in week 10 of lockdown.

On Thursday, 102 cases in the community were announced, the highest number since the outbreak started.