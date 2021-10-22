$42 million Lotto win: Pōkeno family thought winning numbers were 'mistake'

Locals react to the news that a $42 million Lotto winning ticket was purchased in Pōkeno.

A Pōkeno family who won $42 million from a single Lotto ticket “had no idea” they were winners until Thursday morning.

The winners, who want to remain anonymous, had seen the news online about the Lotto win before checking their ticket.

“My first thought was ‘good on them’,” the woman said.

David White/Stuff The Lotto counter where the winning ticket was sold.

“I really didn’t think much of it until I saw the winning ticket was sold at Countdown Pōkeno.

READ MORE:

* $42 million Lotto win: Pōkeno 'buzzing' after ticket sold at local Countdown

* Auckland couple who won $17m in Lotto hope money will last generations

* World 'looks brighter' for Christchurch man who claimed $5.2 million Lotto prize eight days after draw



“I genuinely never imagined I’d have the winning ticket, but the article was enough to make me fish my wallet out of my bag and check my ticket.”

When she realised she had the winning numbers, she said she didn't know what to do and was sure she must’ve made some sort of mistake.

It was the second-largest amount of money ever won through Lotto in New Zealand. The biggest Powerball Lotto win in New Zealand history was $44m in November 2016.

The woman said she put the ticket back in her pocket and waited for her husband to come in from gardening.

Her husband said as soon as he stepped into the house, she raced over and told him they’d won $42 million.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The winning family were Pōkeno locals.

“It took a second or two to get my head around what she had said. She handed me the ticket and asked me to check it as well, just to make sure,” he said.

“I checked it, then checked it again – and again! But no matter how many times I checked the ticket I kept getting the same thing. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

The couple said the win still “felt unreal”, but they had started planning for the future.

“It’s a lot to get our heads around. We feel incredibly lucky and want to take some time to really think things through and make sure we have a good plan in place to set our family up for the future,” the woman said.

The money would make a real difference, both to her family and the community, she said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The small town has fewer than 4000 people living in it.

“Not only will we be able to help out the kids, but we’ll also be able to help the people around us – we love where we live and are looking forward to being able to help out and support local businesses.”

Earlier, Countdown Pōkeno’s manager, Jatinder Chahal, said staff were “walking on air” following news of the win.

“It’s the first big Lotto win our store has had since opening in February – up to now it’s been a few thousands of dollars that have been won, which is still good, but not as good as $42 million!”

Pōkeno is a small town just outside of Auckland in North Waikato. It has a population of only 3320 people.