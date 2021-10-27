Firefighters want answers on 'botched' sexual misconduct investigation

Volunteer firefighters James Kilbride, left, Margaret Smith, Judith Stanley, Anna Walsh and Harry Redward are among dozens demanding the organisation address allegations of sexual harassment against United Fire Brigades Association chief executive Bill Butzbach.

Dozens of volunteer firefighters across two Wellington brigades are demanding the service’s top brass front up about a failed investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying against chief executive Bill Butzbach.​

The Paekakariki and Porirua volunteer brigades want United Fire Brigades Association (UFBA) executives to publicly address last year’s abandoned investigation into Butzbach, and say the unresolved issues have left him unfit to lead.

“There’s a big black cloud over the UFBA,” said Margaret Smith, ​officer-in-charge of the Porirua Volunteer Fire Brigade, which has 27 members.

“We want some kind of finalisation on what these accusations mean. Have we got a reputable boss?

Ross Giblin Volunteer firefighters Paekakariki’s Judith Stanley, left and Porirua’s Margaret Smith are demanding the organisation address allegations of sexual harassment against the CEO.

“My whole brigade is behind me on this, and they agree with me that you can’t have a non-result, you need a result.”

It was disheartening for all sexual assault survivors and women in the service, she said.

“As female firefighter when something like this happens you think ‘Why should I speak up?’ when you have one half saying ‘Nothing happened,’ and the other saying ‘We believe you but we can’t do anything about it.’ You end up in a quagmire of not being able to move forward.”

Smith and Paekakariki volunteer firefighter Judith Stanley ​are among those who say their concerns about the sexual misconduct allegations against Butzbach and how they have been handled since 2016 have been silenced.

ufba.org.nz An investigation into United Fire Brigade Association CEO Bill Butzbach was begun in September 2020, and abandoned four months later. He was stood down and then reinstated.

An investigation was launched into Butzbach’s alleged sexual assault and bullying of three victims in late 2020, led by Kristy McDonald QC. It was abandoned four months later. At the time, the UFBA said this was because agreement could not be reached on terms of reference.

But one victim spoken to by Stuff said she had no confidence in the independence and robustness of the investigation, and was not guaranteed a copy of the final report.

A proposal signed by both brigades to include the issue on the agenda of the upcoming annual general meeting has been rejected, with UFBA chair Peter Dunne refusing to accept the joint notice of motion or distribute it nationwide.

”This is just another way of them determining the narrative,” said Stanley. “We don’t know how they are going to frame it, and I have no confidence it will be addressed or resolved.

“It’s not safe for too many women in brigades and there’s a real culture, and it’s normalised, of covering up.”

Asked why the investigation into Butzbach was not pursued, Dunne said he would make a statement about it at the AGM. He wouldn’t say what form that might take. “I’m not prepared to comment about it until then ... I’m not going to give any detail [to you] but I will make a statement, that’s what I’ve said.”

Multiple volunteer firefighters in brigades across the country have told Stuff of deepening issues with the way misconduct allegations are treated within Fire and Emergency New Zealand [FENZ].

Tawa volunteer firefighter Anita Murrell ​started a private Facebook group supporting survivors of sexual misconduct around 18 months ago. She says she has supported more than a dozen women through complaints, many of which remain unresolved.

“Meanwhile they're taken off the trucks, they're passed over for promotion, they're given alternative duties. I don’t think there has ever been a complaints process that’s worked, and it can’t be that difficult.”

A report in 2019 found a culture of bullying in the fire service.

A review by Judge Coral Shaw into fire service culture in 2019 found bullying was widespread and change was needed.

Murrell said this report didn’t specifically look at sexual assault and abuse, and that nothing had improved. It was not uncommon for investigations to take more than a year, and survivors to be pushed out of the service and their communities, she said.

“There has been a lack of tangible progress. There needs to be compulsory training for everyone, and a really clear line drawn on what will be tolerated.

“Because that’s not been managed well, I don’t think [the fire service] have a clue how widespread sexual assault and harassment is.”

Stuff asked the UFBA if it felt the issue had been resolved, if public trust in Butzbach had been eroded, and whether firefighters could feel safe allegations of sexual misconduct would be taken seriously.

In a statement signed by Dunne, it said it would not be appropriate to discuss anything about Butzbach before the meeting. It did not respond to questions about staff wellbeing other than to say FENZ provided an advocacy service.

FENZ spokesman Adam Walker said the organisation had conducted its own investigation into allegations against Butzbach in relation to his role as a volunteer firefighter.