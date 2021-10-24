Helicopter, ambulance take three people to hospital after campsite fire
Three people have been taken to hospital after an incident involving a fire at a South Island campsite, near Lake Benmore.
St John said it attended a fire incident in Haldon Arm Camp and two ambulances and a helicopter was dispatched at about 23:13pm on Saturday.
Three people in moderate conditions were taken to hospital; two by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital and one by road to Timaru Hospital.
A St John spokeswoman said a fire was involved.
However, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no action was taken by fire crews besides escorting patients to ambulance who had injuries from a fire. Any other comment was referred to St John.
A police spokeswoman said police did not attend.
