Helicopter, ambulance take three people to hospital after campsite fire

A helicopter has taken to patients to Christchurch Hospital while another was taken to Timaru Hospital after an incident at Haldon Arm Camp. (File photo)

Three people have been taken to hospital after an incident involving a fire at a South Island campsite, near Lake Benmore.

St John said it attended a fire incident in Haldon Arm Camp and two ambulances and a helicopter was dispatched at about 23:13pm on Saturday.

Three people in moderate conditions were taken to hospital; two by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital and one by road to Timaru Hospital.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The incident took place near Lake Benmore in the South Island.

A St John spokeswoman said a fire was involved.

However, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no action was taken by fire crews besides escorting patients to ambulance who had injuries from a fire. Any other comment was referred to St John.

A police spokeswoman said police did not attend.

More to come.