Person dead after falling from moving vehicle in Kawakawa Bay

A person has died after falling from a moving vehicle in Kawakawa Bay on Saturday evening.

Police confirmed the person died at the scene on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd in Kawakawa Bay, Auckland, just before 7pm.

Inquiries were underway to determine the circumstances, police said.

There were diversions at the intersection of Kawakawa-Orere Road and Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, and where Turei Road intersects with Clevedon-Kawakawa Road on Saturday night.

The road has since reopened, police said.

More to come.