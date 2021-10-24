Five people hospitalised after Northland crash
Five people are in a serious condition following a car crash in Northland.
Police said emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash near Wheki Valley, Whangārei, around 9.40am on Sunday
The crash happened on State Highway 14 between Otuhi and Whatitiri roads.
A St John Ambulance spokeswomen said they attended the scene and transported five patients in a serious condition to Whangārei hospital.
Four were transported by road and one was taken by a helicopter, she said.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays as the road is closed.