Five people hospitalised after Northland crash

Several people were injured in the crash (file photo).

Five people are in a serious condition following a car crash in Northland.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash near Wheki​ Valley, Whangārei, around 9.40am on Sunday

The crash happened on State Highway 14 between Otuhi​ and Whatitiri​ roads.

A St John Ambulance spokeswomen said they attended the scene and transported five patients in a serious condition to Whangārei hospital.

Four were transported by road and one was taken by a helicopter, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays as the road is closed.