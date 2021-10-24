Man dies after high-speed crash at Christchurch raceway

One person is dead after a crash at the Ruapuna Raceway near Christchurch.

Police, ambulance, fire crews and the police serious crash unit were called to the crash at Ruapuna Raceway on Hasketts Rd, Templeton at about 10.45am on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

Stuff understands the vehicle hit a concrete wall at high speed.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way and WorkSafe has been notified, police said in a statement.

In a post on Facebook, Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Club said its race meeting on Sunday was cancelled following a “serious incident”, and a representative declined to comment when contacted by Stuff.

The club was due to hold a round of the national drag racing championship.

It follows a serious crash at Ruapuna Raceway in June when Brett Sullivan, 28, suffered critical injuries after hitting a wall at more than 240kmh.

The experienced racing car driver from Nelson was test-driving a car the Sullivan Racing Team had just purchased when he crashed, suffering a head injury and a neck fracture that required a brace for six weeks.

While mechanical failure was thought to be the initial cause of the crash, his father was investigating whether a safety feature had also malfunctioned.

More to come.