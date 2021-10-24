Man dies after high-speed drag race crash at Christchurch race track

The crash happened during the first found of the National Drag Racing Championships at Ruapuna Raceway.

A drag racing enthusiast was killed when a car ploughed into a wall at high speed at a race track on the outskirts of Christchurch.

The incident happened during the first round of the National Drag Racing Championships, held at Ruapuna Raceway in Templeton on Sunday.

Stuff understands the man died after a vehicle hit a concrete wall.

Police, ambulance, fire crews and the police serious crash unit were called to the incident at about 10.40am on Sunday, a police spokesman confirming later that the man had died.

READ MORE:

* Person dead after serious crash at Christchurch raceway

* 'It should have been me': Crash survivor's father was meant to be driving

* Driver in stable condition after Porsche hit wall at Ruapuna Raceway



The race meeting was subsequently cancelled.

A crumpled blue car remained on the track on Sunday afternoon, the area taped off as firefighters and police remained at the scene to investigate.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The scene remained taped off on Sunday afternoon as emergency services investigated.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way and WorkSafe has been notified, police said.

The event was hosted by the Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Club.

Do you know more? Email hanna.mccallum@stuff.co.nz

The club declined to comment when contacted by Stuff, but said in a post on Facebook: “After a serious incident at the track this morning today’s race meeting has been cancelled.

“There will be no more information at this time.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff It is the second serious crash at the racetrack in a matter of months.

The incident comes just months after another serious crash at Ruapuna Raceway in June, when Brett Sullivan, 28, suffered critical injuries after hitting a wall at more than 240kmh.

The experienced racing driver, from Nelson, was test-driving a car the Sullivan Racing Team had just purchased when he crashed, suffering a head injury and a neck fracture that required a brace for six weeks.

While mechanical failure was thought to be the initial cause of the crash, his father was investigating whether a safety feature had also malfunctioned.