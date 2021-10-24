Covid-19: 80 new community cases across Auckland, Waikato and Northland

Nelsonians react to Saturday's news that a Covid-19 case has been discovered in Blenheim.

There are 80 new Covid-19 community cases, with 77 in Auckland, two in Waikato and one in Northland.

As of 10am, 34 of these cases are linked and 46 remain unlinked, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Sunday. This brings the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to 2572.

Interviews are continuing with a person who tested positive in Blenheim. The person is understood to be unvaccinated, a ministry spokesperson said.

Two of the person’s household contacts have returned negative test results and are also in isolation.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Interviews are continuing with a person who tested positive in Blenheim earlier this week.

The ministry urged people living in the Nelson-Malborough region to monitor the locations of interests page.

All residents in Malborough, Tasman and Nelson with symptoms – no matter how mild – are asked to get tested, regardless of their vaccination status

Testing locations in Blenheim and Nelson:

Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St, open 9am – 5.30pm

Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, open 10am – 6pm

South Island’s first case in 2021

On Saturday, the South Island reported its first community case of Covid-19 since 2020.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the Blenheim case flew from Rotorua to Blenheim on October 21, and had sought a test upon arrival due to a sore throat.

Consequently, Flight NZ8231 Rotorua to Wellington at 7am, and Flight NZ8725 Wellington to Blenheim at 9am, and Wellington Airport on Thursday, October 21, from 8.15am to 9am, were listed as locations of interest.

The ministry said initial interviews suggested the person is likely linked to the Te Awamutu cluster and has a small number of close contacts in Waikato.

The contacts have been contacted and are isolating with Covid tests arranged.

The Blenheim case prompted experts to call for tougher measures to limit the transmission of Covid-19 between the North and South islands.

Northland case

A new Covid-19 case in Northland is linked to the four cases announced on Saturday, the ministry confirmed.

The four cases belong to one family, with two of the infected members under the age of 12.

The Northland cases came after two people, who were allowed to travel from Auckland to Kaikohe, tested positive for Covid-19.

Northlanders are asked to check the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest list, which is updated regularly.

Testing locations in Northland:

Kaitaia: Kaitaia Hospital, open 9am – 4pm

Hokianga: Rawene Hospital, open 9am – 2pm

Mangamuka: 8 Mangamuka Road, open 11am – 2pm

Kaikohe: Main Street, Kaikohe - opposite Mobil, open 9am – 2pm

Kerikeri: 1 Sammaree Place, open 9am – 4pm

Dargaville: Dargaville Hospital. open 10am – 3pm

Whangārei – 20 Winger Crescent, open 9am – 4pm

Waikato cases

The two new cases of Covid-19 in Waikato are in Te Awamutu and Hamilton.

Both cases are unlinked, taking the total number of unlinked cases in Waikato to seven.

As the Waikato DHB works to determine any undetected transmission of Covid-19 in the region, residents – particularly people in Te Awamutu – are urged to get tested if they show symptoms of Covid-19.

Auckland update

Auckland continues to see high Covid positivity rates in some of the four identified high risk areas.

Redvale, on the North Shore, continues to have a high positivity rate of more than 6 per cent. Rosedale, also on the Shore, has a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent.

People living in these suburbs are urged to get tested, even if symptoms are mild.

New Lynn and Bayswater are no longer areas of concern after a strong response to the call for testing, but the ministry said people should remain vigilant for symptoms.

Testing locations in Auckland:

Eventfinda Stadium, 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley, open 8.30am – 4.30pm

North Harbour Stadium, Oteha Valley Road in Carpark B , open 8.30am – 4.30pm

Northcote Community Testing Centre, Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue , open 6.30am – 6.30pm

Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson, Corner of Edsel and Catherine Street – open 8am to 2pm

Massey Pop-up Community Testing Centre, Carpark of Community Hub, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Road , open 8.30am – 3.30pm

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new traffic light system which would give more freedoms to fully-vaccinated Kiwis.

The system would see the end of lockdowns for DHBs with 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.