Covid-19: New case numbers to be announced by health officials

Nelsonians react to Saturday's news that a Covid-19 case has been discovered in Blenheim.

The Ministry of Health is set to announce the daily case numbers of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

The announcement will come in a press release on Sunday afternoon, as the nation awaits further information on the Covid-19 situation in Blenheim and Northland following confirmed community cases in the regions.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Ministry of Health is set to announce the Covid-19 daily case number for Sunday.

On Saturday, the South Island reported its first community case of Covid-19 since 2020.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the Blenheim case flew from Rotorua to Blenheim on October 21, and had sought a test upon arrival due to a sore throat.

Consequently, Flight NZ8231 Rotorua to Wellington at 7am, and Flight NZ8725 Wellington to Blenheim at 9am, and Wellington Airport on Thursday, October 21, from 8.15am to 9am, were listed as locations of interest.

The ministry said initial interviews suggested the person is likely linked to the Te Awamutu cluster.

The Blenheim case prompted experts to call for tougher measures to limit the transmission of Covid-19 between the North and South islands.

Meanwhile, the four cases in Northland belong to one family, with two of the infected members under the age of 12.

The Northland cases came after two people allowed to travel from Auckland to Kaikohe tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, more Northland and Blenheim locations were added to the locations of interest list.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new traffic light system which would give more freedoms to fully-vaccinated Kiwis.

The system would see the end of lockdowns for DHBs with 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.