Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak — October 25

Many of the recent Waikato cases have been in Te Awamutu, and community leaders are urging people to get tested and get vaccination rates to 90 per cent. Three councillors who have been sharing their thoughts with the community voiced them to Stuff.

Two bakeries in Tokoroa and supermarkets in Auckland are the among the latest places to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

KK Bakery and Cafe and The Bakehouse Cafe, both in Tokoroa, were visited by a Covid case on Thursday, October 21, between 5.15am and 6am.

In Auckland, supermarkets in Hillpark, Devonport, Mt Wellington, Avondale and Auckland CBD were all added to the Covid locations of interest list. Along with a petrol station in Mt Eden.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Residents line up at a temporary Covid-19 testing station at the Ōtorohanga Sports Club on Monday.

Ōtorohanga Mini Mart was visited numerous times between October 18 and October 22 by a positive case.

Anyone who visited the store at the relevant times was asked to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms appeared.

McDonald’s Ōtorohanga was also visited by a positive case on Thursday, October 21, between 6pm and 7.25pm.

A central Auckland bus route and more business on Auckland’s North Shore were also added to the locations list earlier on Monday.

Route 762 between Glen Innes and Orakei had a passenger with Covid on the dates October 16 and October 22.

Among the new North Shore locations are the Chemist Warehouse in Albany, Apollo Landromat Mairangi Bay, Z Petrol station in Mairangi Bay and Pak’nSave Wairau. The sites were visited between October 20 and October 24.

Meanwhile, two suburbs on the North Shore with high Covid “positivity rates” remain the focus for testing efforts. Redvale, has a positivity rate of more than 6 per cent while Rosedale has a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent.

Other locations added on Monday include Labtests in St Heliers, Century Yuasa Batteries customers in Onehunga and Fresh Choice in Otahuhu.

Anyone who has visited these locations at the specified times are asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms arise.

There were 109 new community cases of Covid-19 across Auckland, Waikato and Northland on Monday, and the Ministry of Health continues to ask residents in the affected regions to check the locations of interest list which is updated regularly.

Google Maps/Supplied The Boatshed Cafe in Rawene is one of the latest locations of interest, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Sunday a range of businesses in Auckland, Northland and Blenheim were added to the locations list.

Locations in Northland include The Boatshed Cafe in Rawene on October 20, a Z petrol station in Kaikohe on October 22 and a dairy in Mangamuka on October 18.

