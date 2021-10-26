Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 26

Auckland will move into the "red" setting of the Government's new Covid-19 traffic light system when the region hits 90 per cent double vaccine doses, even if the rest of the country hasn't hit the target.

An Auckland Pharmacy and two supermarkets are among the latest locations linked to the Delta outbreak.

Unichem in Clover Park was visited by a Covid case on October 22, between 9.31am and 10.45pm.

Butter Chicken House, also in Clover Park, was visited by a Covid case on October 22, between 9.37am and 10.45am.

Anyone who has been at these locations at the specified times are asked to self monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested if symptoms arise.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Countdown Whangaparoa is now a location of interest linked to the Delta outbreak. (File photo)

New World and Countdown in Whangaparoa are now locations of interest for October 22.

Other exposure sites added on Tuesday afternoon include St Pierre’s Sushi in Mt Roskill and a Mobil petrol station in Blockhouse Bay.

Those who visited an Auckland central Countdown on Victoria St West, on Saturday, October 23, between 3.50pm and 4.15pm, are advised to self monitor for symptoms for 14 days after that date.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until a negative test result is received and it has been 24 hours after symptoms clear.

A Chemist Warehouse on Lower Queen St has also been marked, for Thursday, October 21, between 5.01pm and 5.30pm.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.