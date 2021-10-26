The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, Tuesday October 26

Seventeen-year-old author Denika Mead will release her fourth book 'The Last Kingdom' on Halloween.

It may be in alert level 3 but the Waikato town of Kāwhia has a new celebrity that’s been getting out and about.

Jude Johnston/Facebook Itsy Bitsy with some advice.

Photos of a mannequin called Itsy Bitsy, named in tribute to the song Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, has been posted with tips for activities once the area returns to level 2.

The appropriately attired model’s suggestions include visiting the Kāwhia Regional Museum Gallery, playing golf, and heading to the hot pools at Ocean Beach.

Jude Johnston/Facebook Itsy Bitsy at the museum.

Jude Johnston/Facebook Itsy Bitsy visits some favourite spots.

Enthusiastic locals have asked to see more of this new woman about town. Itsy Bitsy’s documenter Jude Johnston has commented that “Itsy likes to move around when there isn't too many people around. After all, she is afraid to come out of the locker, afraid someone will see her itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow polka dot bikini”.

Johnson told Stuff that the mannequin has further ambitions; “while she is shy, she is thinking about becoming an influencer”.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Ezell Holley was surprised with a trip to Rome.

Grandfather shouted a stay after joke spread around the world

Ezell Holley likes a joke, and his quip about a budget hotel has landed him a major upgrade.

After the 91-year-old US man was forced to leave his home, following winter storms that knocked out the electricity, he stayed in a budget motel which he referred to as “the Waldorf Astoria”.

His granddaughter Alex Holley, co-host of TV show Good Day Philadelphia, used her platform to share her family’s story. Eventually it spread all the way to the Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria in Italy. Now Holley’s joke has landed him a stay at the luxury hotel.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Denika Mead at her writing desk.

17-year-old author releases fourth book

This Halloween, the publication of a dark coming-of-age tale titled The Last Kingdom will mark the fourth book in Lower Hutt writer Denika Mead’s fantasy series.

“The villain is an evil pixie queen and she has brainwashed her subjects which I think is slightly creepier than your average fantasy battle,” Mead said.

The young writer balances her writing with homeschool study, and started releasing the Royal Orchid series in 2019 – when she was still 15.

The series’ first instalment Royal Orchid: The Death-Hunters put Mead into the finals for the 2018 New Zealand Youth Laureate award.

Supplied Denika Mead's colourful, dystopian fantasy books. Mead will release her fourth book The Last Kingdom on October 31.

Indiana Jones and the honest German credit card retriever

Filming of the fifth Harrison Ford-starring Indiana Jones film is underway in Italy, and like many travellers abroad Ford lost a key item.

Fortunately a German tourist found the movie star’s card and handed it into police. They were able to connect with Ford quickly as there was no question as to who the name emblazoned on the card belonged to.

A grinning Ford posed with police, in what may well be togs, holding his returned treasure aloft.

'Yaks and vax' mobile clinic a hit

An initiative from Ngāti Ruanui iwi in Taranaki doing door-to-door has had great success reaching out to the unvaccinated.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Te Pāti Māori co-leader and a leader of Ngāti Ruanui, said they vaccinated 12 people before the mobile clinic left their Hāwera headquarters, and there were plenty of takers for the jabs as they made stops in various streets in Hāwera and Pātea over the weekend.