Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 27

East Tamaki Pharmacy in Ōtara has been named as a location of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak by the Ministry of Health this morning.

Those who visited between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Sunday October 24 need to self-monitor for 14 days after that date.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images There are 390 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health’s list. (File photo)

There were 79 new community cases announced yesterday. Of those, 75 are in Auckland, and four are in Waikato.

The 79 new cases come as classroom lessons resumed in some high schools for year 11 and above students to prepare for and sit NCEA exams.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the lis

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.