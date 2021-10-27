The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, October 27

The possible exoplanet would be in the Whirlpool Galaxy.

We live in unusual times. There's a pandemic. The planet is dying. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

A planet far, far beyond our galaxy

Astronomers have found signs of a planet outside our galaxy with a space telescope that detects X-ray emission. According to Nasa, this is a first that could launch a search for planets millions of light years further away than the ones we know of already.

So far, the planets we know beyond our solar system, or ‘exoplanets’, have all been spotted in the Milky Way, often fewer than 3000 light years from Earth, the US space agency said.

The newly discovered potential planet – around the size of Saturn – was in the Whirlpool Galaxy, some 28 million light years away.

Scientists with telescopes have discovered thousands of planets by finding dips in optical light, which come from a planet passing in front of a star, blocking some of its light.

In this case, researchers using Nasa's Chandra Observatory looked for dips in the brightness of X-rays, which allow detections at greater distances.

"We are trying to open up a whole new arena for finding other worlds by searching for planet candidates at X-ray wavelengths, a strategy that makes it possible to discover them in other galaxies," Roseanne Di Stefano, a Harvard professor who led the study has announced.

The research estimates the new potential planet would orbit a neutron star or black hole at about twice the distance of Saturn from the Sun.

Dog takes herself for a walk – to the spa

A pampered pooch decided she wanted a relaxing spa day, and took herself for a walk to the local pet resort.

The dog is a regular guest at the HappyTails Pet Resort & Spa in Canada, and had let herself out the backyard and showed up alone without her owner.

After one of the staff members recognised the dog, he called the owners to let them know where their dog was.

Turns out, some dogs want to treat themselves too!

Young animal lover’s dream job

For most kids, their first job might be babysitting or delivering the newspaper. But an 8-year-old Australian had a different idea.

Romaya Gilbert was heartbroken when she lost her pet rats, but turned her sadness into running her own pet-minding business.

"I thought I had a lot of love left in my heart for other animals, so instead of getting more animals we could just go to other people's houses and look after theirs. That's how I started my business,” she told ABC News.

"So I walk animals, feed them, babysit them, just drop in, feed their cats, scoop their poop," Romaya said.

She mostly looks after the animals after school, or on the weekends.

Roymana has looked after ducks, chickens and guinea pigs, and hopes to expand her business and also take care of snakes, lizards, dolphins and tigers, she told ABC News.

Hannah Lim/Unsplash An 8-year-old Australian girl is running her own pet-minding business. (File photo).

Release your inner Spider-Man

A new anxiety-inducing attraction is about to open in New York, US, and if you ever wanted to release your inner Spider-Man, this is for you.

The City Climb will open next month at The Edge at Hudson Yards and will offer the “highest external building climb in the world”.

At 387 metres, it’s twice as tall as the Sky Walk experience at Auckland’s Sky Tower.

Climbers who are brave enough will be rewarded with incredible views of the city. Attached to safety harnesses, the visitors will first ascend 32 steps to The Cliff, and look down 362m to the city below, then it’s on to The Stair, a 45-degree, 161-step incline climb of the outside of the skyscraper.

Finally, they reach The Apex at 387m, where climbers can lean out and hang out over the platform and grab that well-earned Instagram shot.

The Edge City Climb is the highest open-air building ascent in the world.

Sleep over at a barn – without the farm animals

Staying the night in an old barn might not sound like a glamorous holiday, but an Auckland couple have converted a barn in Central Otago into a “1800s style” luxury bed and breakfast.

The 806-square-metre property set comes with “extensive chattels”, including its own boat, a ute, and plenty of period furniture, that Tim Groenendaal said immediately caught his eye.

“The owner had amassed a really impressive collection of period furniture,” said Groenendaal.

“What I love is that if you drove past it, you wouldn’t know what was inside.”

TradeMe/Supplied A timber ladder leads to an upstairs mezzanine.