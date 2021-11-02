Quadrupling of house price shocks Taupō real estate agent who's still in the game at 89

Real estate agent Allan Hodges continues to work in the industry at age 89, and suspects he may be the oldest licensed agent in New Zealand.

A house Allan Hodges once sold for $550,000 recently went for four times that price.

It’s the kind of increase that shocks the licensed real estate agent, who is preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday.

“As long as I have been alive, anyone who has held real estate has always increased their investment, but never in my working life have I seen such a crazy increase as what I have seen over the last two years,” said the Professionals Taupō staffer.

“There was a house I sold back in the ‘90s for $550,000 and recently it changed hands for $2.2 million. That is the sort of increase that has gone on.”

Hodges’ role as supervisory and compliance executive at Professionals Taupō doesn’t involve selling houses himself, but he suspects he’s the country’s oldest licensed agent – and he has no plans to retire any time soon.

Real Estate Authority stats show one licensed female agent in New Zealand aged 83 or over, and 22 males.

SUPPLIED Taupō’s average property price now sits at $837,684.

Hodges, initially an engineer, began his real estate career in Waikanae on the Kāpiti Coast before relocating to Taupō where he often holidayed with his late wife Kath.

He’s shocked by house prices in Taupō.

“Houses that we considered family houses in Richmond Heights used to go for $250,000 to $400,000 but now they are selling for $700,000-$800,000.

“Unless young ones have mum and dad to help them or something of that nature it is just about impossible for them to get off the ground.”

Hodges loves real estate, and said he would have got into the industry sooner if he knew what it had to offer.

“My daughter keeps saying ‘Dad, why don’t you retire?’ but I say ‘Okay and then what do you want me to do?’

“I have seen so many busy people who retire and within a year they are dead because they lose interest in everything or they have nothing to do.

“I am very fortunate health-wise. Apart from having a crazy back, which makes me a bit slower, I am fully alert and fit and long may it last.

“This keeps me going, I don’t want to retire. I believe I still have something to offer sitting in this office.”

Hodges said he’s flat out making sure his office’s team is doing everything above board in an extremely buoyant and competitive market.

“The industry changed in 2008 when the new Real Estate Agents Act came in. It’s far more stringent than the old 1976 act and the Real Estate Authority (REA) took over from the old Real Estate Institute of NZ (REINZ),” he said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Property prices in Taupō have risen by 36.3 per cent in 12 months.

“There is something like 11 government acts we now have to work under and my job as supervisor and compliance officer is to tick all the boxes so we don’t get ourselves into any legal strife.

“There have been a lot of changes but, to be fair, the industry probably needed it. It’s been instrumental in getting rid of the naughty boys.

“We have been very lucky in Taupō, there are 80 odd licensees and I can't remember reading a [formal complaint] case against any of them.”

Hodges, who is preparing for a 90th birthday celebration with family in November, said he wants to see the market settle before he decides his next move.

“At my age in life I am trying to give back to the community some of the things I have learnt. I have numerous people seeking advice and I love being able to help them,” he said.

“I have got a little bit of unfinished business and then I will spend my time at the bowling club. I am so busy I can hardly get onto the green.”