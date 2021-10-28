Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 28

Hundreds of people were queueing up at Christchurch's Orchard Rd Covid-19 testing station after the confirmation of two new community cases.

A range of Christchurch businesses including dairies and eateries have been added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list.

The Christchurch locations include Ken’s Takeaways in Bishopdale, Burger King in Sockburn, The Mad Dairy in Horby, Kim’s Corner Dairy in Bryndwr, New World in Bishopdale, Supervalue Fendalton Village in Bryndwr, Try’s Bakery in Islington, Pannell Discounter in Wainoni and a Caltex petrol station in Riccarton.

Anyone who has visited these locations at the specified times are asked to self monitor for covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested is symptoms arise.

Google Maps/Supplied The Mad Dairy in Hornby, Christchurch, was visited by a Covid case on October 18, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Christchurch on Thursday, but the government announced the city will remain in alert level 2.

Unichem Te Awamutu on October 21, between 10.45am and 11.35am, has been added as a location as the cluster in the small Waikato town continues to grow.

Google Maps/Supplied Supervalue in Fendalton Village, Christchurch, is now a location of interest linked to the Delta outbreak.

The ministry has also asked that commuters on several Auckland buses immediately self-isolate, test, and then test again after five days, only ending isolation if that second test is negative.

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Several train rides in Auckland have been named as locations of interest following Thursday’s announcement.

A supermarket in Hamilton was named as a location of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak on Thursday morning.

Hamilton’s Clarence St branch of Pak’nSave has been added to the list after it was visited by a case on October 21 between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hamilton’s Clarence St branch of Pak’nSave has been added to the list of locations of interest. (File photo)

Everyone who visited these locations during these times are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days and get tested if symptoms show.

Alert level 3 restrictions have eased in Waikato from today, after the Government announced residents would be able to meet people outside their bubble and some childcare would further reopen.

“It is the same step down period we already have operating in Auckland,” said Minister Chris Hipkins.

However, the region will remain under alert level 3 restrictions until Monday.

Christchurch locations

Wednesday, October 27

Kens Takeaways Bishopdale: 245 Sawyers Arms Road, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8053, 4pm-5pm

Monday, October 25

New World Bishopdale: 41 Bishopdale Court, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8053, 11.30am-12.30pm

Saturday, October 23

Kims Corner Dairy Bryndwr: 257 Greers Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053, 4.30pm-5.15pm

Friday, October 22

Pannell Discounter Wainoni, 22 Wainoni Road, Wainoni, Christchurch 8061, 1pm-1.45pm

Wednesday, October 20

Caltex Blenheim Road Riccarton: 149 Blenheim Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041, 5.45pm-6.15pm

149 Blenheim Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041, 5.45pm-6.15pm Try's Bakery Islington: 733 Main South Road, Islington, Christchurch 8042, 7.30am-8.30am

Monday, October 18

The Mad Dairy Hornby: 389 Main South Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042, 12.45pm-1.15pm

389 Main South Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042, 12.45pm-1.15pm Burger King Curletts Rd Sockburn: 68 Curletts Road, Sockburn, Christchurch 8042, 4.30pm-5.30pm

68 Curletts Road, Sockburn, Christchurch 8042, 4.30pm-5.30pm Supervalue Fendalton Village: 376 Ilam Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053, 6.45pm-7.45pm

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.