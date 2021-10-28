Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 28
A range of Christchurch businesses including dairies and eateries have been added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list.
The Christchurch locations include Ken’s Takeaways in Bishopdale, Burger King in Sockburn, The Mad Dairy in Horby, Kim’s Corner Dairy in Bryndwr, New World in Bishopdale, Supervalue Fendalton Village in Bryndwr, Try’s Bakery in Islington, Pannell Discounter in Wainoni and a Caltex petrol station in Riccarton.
Anyone who has visited these locations at the specified times are asked to self monitor for covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested is symptoms arise.
Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Christchurch on Thursday, but the government announced the city will remain in alert level 2.
Unichem Te Awamutu on October 21, between 10.45am and 11.35am, has been added as a location as the cluster in the small Waikato town continues to grow.
The ministry has also asked that commuters on several Auckland buses immediately self-isolate, test, and then test again after five days, only ending isolation if that second test is negative.
A supermarket in Hamilton was named as a location of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak on Thursday morning.
Hamilton’s Clarence St branch of Pak’nSave has been added to the list after it was visited by a case on October 21 between 9.30am and 11.30am.
Everyone who visited these locations during these times are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days and get tested if symptoms show.
Alert level 3 restrictions have eased in Waikato from today, after the Government announced residents would be able to meet people outside their bubble and some childcare would further reopen.
“It is the same step down period we already have operating in Auckland,” said Minister Chris Hipkins.
However, the region will remain under alert level 3 restrictions until Monday.
Christchurch locations
Wednesday, October 27
- Kens Takeaways Bishopdale: 245 Sawyers Arms Road, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8053, 4pm-5pm
Monday, October 25
- New World Bishopdale: 41 Bishopdale Court, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8053, 11.30am-12.30pm
Saturday, October 23
- Kims Corner Dairy Bryndwr: 257 Greers Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053, 4.30pm-5.15pm
Friday, October 22
- Pannell Discounter Wainoni, 22 Wainoni Road, Wainoni, Christchurch 8061, 1pm-1.45pm
Wednesday, October 20
- Caltex Blenheim Road Riccarton: 149 Blenheim Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041, 5.45pm-6.15pm
- Try's Bakery Islington: 733 Main South Road, Islington, Christchurch 8042, 7.30am-8.30am
Monday, October 18
- The Mad Dairy Hornby: 389 Main South Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042, 12.45pm-1.15pm
- Burger King Curletts Rd Sockburn: 68 Curletts Road, Sockburn, Christchurch 8042, 4.30pm-5.30pm
- Supervalue Fendalton Village: 376 Ilam Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053, 6.45pm-7.45pm
