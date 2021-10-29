Unvaccinated kids the biggest concern for primary schools ahead of November return

Chris Hipkins announces an indicative start date of November 15 for the remainder of students in Auckland schools.

Unvaccinated children are a key concern ahead of the provisional reopening of Auckland primary schools.

The Government has pencilled-in November 15 for a proposed return, leaving some school leaders concerned about safety - as those under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

“The difference between primary and secondary schools [who have returned already], is the students being able to be vaccinated,” said Perry Rush, president of the Principal’s Federation.

“There is a question of can this be done safely, and what has changed since the government last expressed concern around protection from transmission.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Primary schools are preparing to go back on November 15, but some staff have concerns.

Rush said there were three main ways primary schools could operate once students returned, with the goal of keeping attendees safe from Covid-19.

The first would see teachers “pivot” a classroom, between remote and face-to-face learning. It would mean a teacher would stick with the same group of students, teaching both online and in-person classes.

Another would see teachers remain “static”, allowing classrooms with the same students to rotate in and out.

However, Rush believes parent hesitancy will mean primary student attendance will be much lower than many secondary schools, which saw up 80 per cent of students return over the past week.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF New Zealand Education Initiative have been in discussions with the Ministry of Education to advocate for the needs of primary school teachers ahead of students’ return in November. (File photo).

This would then mean schools could commit some teachers to solely face-to-face teaching and others only to online learning.

“The teaching workforce have been remarkably brave and committed during this crisis - they've altered their teaching plans, it's been extraordinary,” said Rush.

“I am concerned if there's anything around staggered teaching, that will be demanding. We must be careful to not only service the needs of students, but also protect the welfare of teachers.”

When announcing the provisional return date this week, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government would be seeking feedback from the sector over reopening.

The New Zealand Education Initiative Te Riu Roa (NZEI) has been involved in discussions with the Ministry of Education to advocate for the needs of primary school teachers ahead of students’ return.

NZEI president, Liam Rutherford wants to ensure schools have flexibility, so that the approach they take aligns with what is best for their community.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, Principal Federation president Perry Rush believes parent hesitancy will mean primary student attendance will be much lower than many secondary schools. (File photo).

“Teachers and principals want confidence that as we move to reopen primary schools it is done in a way which prioritises the health and safety of staff, students and the community,” said Rutherford.

“The key concern is that primary school aged children are not currently able to get the Covid-19 vaccine, so it is important that measures are put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19 within schools.”

The Ministry of Education requires schools with a confirmed or probable case of Covid-19 to close for at least 72 hours to allow time for contact tracing and a clean of the school or service, aligning with Ministry of Health guidelines.

These closures could last up to 14 days, should health authorities require it.