Covid-19: Person dies in Crowne Plaza MIQ

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced major changes to the MIQ process on October 28.

A person with Covid-19 has died in MIQ, according to the Ministry of Health.

The person, who was staying in the Crowne Plaza hotel in central Auckland, returned from overseas on November 3.

They tested positive for Covid-19 on their day three test.

The case will be referred to the coroner to determine whether it was Covid-19 related.

A police spokesman confirmed they attended the hotel on Monday morning.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A recent returnee from overseas has died in Crowne Plaza MIQ in Auckland this morning.

Police are treating the incident as a “sudden death”.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel is acting as a managed isolation facility during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A Stuff reporter on the scene said an unmarked police car was seen outside the hotel.

An 8am walk at the managed isolation facility was cancelled for people staying in the hotel due to a “major incident”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff An unmarked police car was parked on Albert St outside the Crowne Plaza after a death in the hotel overnight.

The Crowne Plaza death comes almost a week after a man who tested positive for Covid-19 as part of the Delta outbreak in the community died while isolating at home.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the death was unrelated to the Covid-19 vaccine.

A second man died while isolating at home two days after that.