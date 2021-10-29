Covid-19: Aucklanders to borrow books again as libraries return with click and collect

Librarian Rosamund Feeney deals with all sorts of requests at the Elma Turner Library in Nelson.

Select libraries across Auckland are returning as they open up their range for contactless click and collect.

Set to start on November 2, a range of books, audiobooks and DVDs will be available to borrow from Auckland Libraries.

Aucklanders can borrow books from 18 locations including the Central City, New Lynn, Birkenhead, Takapuna, Pukekohe and Waiheke libraries.

Auckland is in alert level 3 and Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be in place during contactless click and collect.

Auckland Council’s general manager for connected communities Mirla Edmundson said the return process would also be contactless.

However, she said professional health advice meant it was no longer a requirement to quarantine or disinfect books and library resources, as it is understood Delta is primarily an airborne virus.

Edmundson said the libraries expected a lot of people would be eager to collect books they requested before and during the lockdown.

However, the libraries are currently unable move items from branches that are not yet opened for click and collect.

“We’ll keep reviewing what else we can add and adjust for customers once we get the initial service established,” Edmundson said.

The 18 libraries were selected based on their larger collections. The full list can be found here.