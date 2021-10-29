Five injured in multi-car crash on State Highway 3, south of Whanganui

Five people were taken to hospital after a four-car crash on SH3, 3km south of Whanganui at 4.45pm on Friday.

A multi-car crash on State Highway 3, near Whanganui has put five people in hospital.

Emergency services were called after four cars collided between Marybank and Holmwood roads, at 4.45pm on Friday.

A St John spokeswoman said four people were taken to Whanganui Hospital by ambulance, two with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries, while a police car took another moderately injured patient to the hospital.

A police spokeswoman said the road was cleared enough to open both lanes and slowly start letting the backed-up traffic through.

But the road would have to be closed again in the evening to finish cleaning up and to put grit on the road due to patches of oil.