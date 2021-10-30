Elderly woman seriously injured after hit and run in Palmerston North

A 73-year-old woman was injured after she was hit by a car when crossing Tremaine Ave opposite Coronation Park in Palmerston North on Thursday.

An elderly woman has been seriously injured after a hit and run in Palmerston North.

Police are asking people to come forward with information after the car hit the woman on Tremaine Ave on Thursday afternoon.

A 73-year-old woman was crossing the road opposite Coronation Park and a vehicle travelling east towards Rangitīkei St U-turned and collided with the woman, knocking her to the ground, police said on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* First day blues for Cloverlea traffic upheaval

* Man stabbed four times while walking in Flaxmere

* Police hunt burglars behind live crayfish heist north of Kaikōura



The vehicle did not stop and drive off in the opposition direction, towards Botanical Rd.

The vehicle was a blue-or-grey-coloured, medium-sized sedan.

The police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any information which could help them find the vehicle.

People can call police on 105 and quote file number 211029/6283 or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.