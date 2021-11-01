Covid-19 permanently closes Auckland International College

Two Auckland high schools, Macleans College and Mt Albert Grammar, are closed after Covid-19 cases were detected.

One of Auckland’s most esteemed international schools is to close permanently.

Auckland International College (AIC) has announced its gates will shut from June 2023, amid uncertainty from Covid-19.

With 136 Year 11-13 students, AIC has found it difficult to attract international students through travel restrictions and an ongoing lockdown.

The decision will see the college remain open until mid-2023 to allow current year 12-13 students to complete their study. Students were told of the college’s decision on Friday.

School staff, including 24 teachers, will be “incentivised” to remain at the school until it closes. The college has promised generous redundancy allowances in exchange for their commitment to the school – which would include helping 2023 graduates with university applications.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland International College in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland is closing their doors due to Covid uncertainty.

Nigel Burton of AIC said consultation took place before the decision to close.

“There was considerable debate, but this was an inevitable decision,” said Burton.

“We work on a cumulative three-year cycle, we’re unable to attract students since Covid started which means moving forward there’s no economical reason to continue.”

Burton said there would be some immediate redundancies within administration staff and the school’s boarding houses will close in June next year. Those still living in the boarding houses will move in with homestay families, where some students already live.

AIC students who currently board at the school will be moved to live with homestay families, when the school’s boarding houses close in June 2022.

“Students staying with homestay families is not unusual for our school,” said Burton.

Founded in 2003, Auckland International College is the only school in New Zealand which exclusively teaches the Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). The school was founded for international and domestic students.

It achieved a 100 per cent IBDP pass rate in 2021 and over the years, students have been offered admission from nine of the 10 highest-ranked universities by Times Higher Education.

These universities include Stanford, Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge.