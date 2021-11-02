The man who went off the grid by recycling e-scooters

Brynn Nielson takes his home off-grid after building his own power wall, which is connected to solar panels mounted on the garage roof.

A Manawatū man says that going off the power grid has never been cheaper, and in less than four years his power will pay for itself.

Brynn Neilson has taken his Sanson home completely off the grid and onto a DIY solar power and e-scooter battery system for less than $10,000.

October was his first month on the new system. For a one-person household and someone who ran a tech company from home, he said he had saved $230.

“It generates 2000 watts from solar, the house runs on about 675 watts... it’s a smart system. Once the batteries get to 70 per cent, it starts heating the water cylinder.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Brynn Neilson took his Sanson home totally off the grid. Brynn holds up a spare reused scooter battery that he uses to make up the power wall behind him, which powers his house.

“If it drops below 50 per cent, it turns the hot water cylinder off.”

During a morning interview with Stuff, the batteries were charged to 69 per cent, even with intermittent rain.

He had been building up to this level of independence for six years. In that time, the 53-year-old had semi-retired from Palmerston North to Sanson, and ran his company from home.

He said the first four years were spent researching and experimenting and buying a small solar panel here and there.

In the last two years he ramped up production, and now had 16 solar panels strapped to the roof of his garage.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Brynn Neilson has made a power wall from 98 recycled e-scooters.

Inside the garage was a power wall he made, inspired by Tesla’s model, made up of 98 recycled e-scooter batteries he found on Trade Me. The batteries were charged by excess solar power.

He said most households with solar power sold excess power back to the grid at an average of 10-18 cents per kilowatt-hour, only to then buy power back from the grid at over 30 cents per kWh.

Even if an asteroid hit the earth and blanketed the world in darkness, he would have enough power for five days, he said.

Neilson might not be your average rural man – he runs tech and internet marketing company, Spinning Planet. He has friendships with electrical engineers and others who he could troubleshoot with, but said anything he had done could be found in YouTube tutorials and with open source software.

Neilson said solar panels had never been cheaper, and ones he bought recently were nearly half the price of the first ones he purchased.

But anyone wanting to take the first step in an off-grid journey needed to make their existing appliances energy efficient, he said.

Neilson had downsized his kettle, swapped an oven for an air fryer, and when buying new appliances like a fridge, he got one with the highest energy efficiency sticker.

“Every time I get new clothes, I throw the old ones around the water cylinder to help insulate it,” he said. “I grew up on a farm, we reused everything... we produce so much waste.”

His end goal was to build a batch on a beach that was fully self-sufficient, right down to the plumbing.

He planned on staying in Manawatū but wanted to move to coastal Himatangi.

He said solar panel technology was developing so quickly he didn’t need to move anywhere tropical to get the most out of it.