Winston Peters’ Parliament speech back in court

Winston Peters pictured in Parliament on May 14, 2020, while he was deputy prime minister.

A speech Winston Peters made in Parliament in 2014 – which led to a $350,000 defamation damages order for payment by someone else – is at the centre of a constitutional argument about parliamentary privilege.

The Attorney-General is seeking to have the High Court’s judgment in the defamation case of Bryan Douglas Staples against Richard Logan Freeman set aside, so it can be reargued.

Peters has taken issue with the judgment’s finding that he was in breach of parliamentary privilege when he made his speech.

The recall application – heard before Justice Jan-Marie Doogue in the High Court at Christchurch on Monday – is being supported at the hearing by Brian Henry, counsel for Peters, who was seated in the back of the court.

In her judgment issued in the defamation case in June, Justice Doogue ordered Freeman to pay Staples $350,000 in damages.

Earthquake claims advocate Staples had sued Freeman, previously an owner of debt recovery firm Ironclad Securities, over claims made about him in 2014.

In her decision, Justice Doogue agreed Staples had been defamed by Freeman who had accused him of being corrupt, a bully, and a conman who ripped people off.

The judge also said Peters, then New Zealand First Party leader, defamed Staples when he repeated the allegations in Parliament. Parliamentary privilege prevents Peters from being sued for his comments.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Bryan Staples, pictured in 2014 when allegations were first made about him. Staples has now won $350,000 in damages.

Henry said recall was appropriate in a “bedevilled case” where an amicus curaie (friend of the court) should have been appointed to assist the court.

“Frankly, a judge dealing with a formal proof in the defamation case has a huge amount of problems without adding parliamentary privilege to it.”

At the centre of the Attorney-General’s recall application is Justice Doogue’s finding that Freeman was responsible for the harm caused by Peters delivering his speech in Parliament and the harm caused by the media reporting the speech, by supplying District Court information to him.

Counsel Peter Gunn said the case had “difficult and unresolved questions”.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Christchurch businessman Richard Freeman, pictured leaving the courthouse in Christchurch in 2015, was sued after his allegations against a quake claims advocate were widely published.

Counsel for Staples, Savannah Carter, said it was important to remember this case concerned a defamation plaintiff (Staples) who had suffered real harm and loss to his reputation. Freeman was now bankrupt, “but it is in the interests of justice that as much of this judgment as possible stands”.

She argued that the supplying of the District Court documents to Peters by Freeman was not “a proceeding in Parliament”, protected by the Parliamentary Privilege Act.

“The two were involved in a conspiracy to defame Mr Staples and his company.”

Any recall was to be exercised in as limited a way as possible, Carter said.

Justice Doogue reserved her judgment but said the grounds for recall had been made out. The question she had to answer was which aspects of the judgment would have to be recalled.