Covid-19: Auckland Council begins talks with staff over vaccine mandate

There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

Auckland Council has begun talks with staff over a plan to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations.

The two-week consultation will discuss making it compulsory for employees and contractors.

Ninety-one per cent of workers who responded to a survey said they either had their first dose and intended to get their second, or were fully vaccinated. A further 2.1 per cent said they intended to get vaccinated.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Of those who have responded to a staff survey, 91 per cent of Auckland staff have either had their first dose and intend to get their second, or were fully vaccinated.

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback said vaccinations played a “critical role” in keeping Aucklanders safe.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Police making 'slow progress' in getting vaccinated, email shows

* Close to 95 per cent of Waikato DHB staff had one Covid-19 jab

* PwC bans unvaccinated vistors and staff from offices



“Over the last few months, we have strongly encouraged our workforce to get vaccinated, and the results of the survey were encouraging,” said Stabback.

“However, as we look ahead to the future and think about how we best protect our people when our buildings and facilities begin to reopen, a policy that provides clarity and has health and safety at its core is in the best interests of everyone.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff and 19 of Auckland Council’s 20 councillors say they are fully vaccinated.

Stabback also said the council had “looked carefully” at the risk posed by Covid and the ways it could manage that risk for staff.

“We concluded that in order for our people to safely perform their roles, anyone who works in our facilities, offices, or out in the field, should be vaccinated.”

Auckland Council said it would keep an eye on the Government’s approach to vaccine mandating, as well as any changes to legislation on vaccinations.

A policy will be agreed in early December, according to Stabback, once feedback from the consultation had been analysed.

However, the policy will not apply to the council’s governing body or local board members, who have different arrangements to staff.

It will also not apply to council-controlled organisations, such as Watercare and development arm Panuku, which have their own responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that as of Monday, 91 per cent of eligible Auckland residents have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 81 per cent fully vaccinated.

New Zealand recorded 162 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the largest number recorded since the outbreak began.

All but one of Auckland’s 20 councillors has confirmed to Stuff they are currently vaccinated. Auckland mayor Phil Goff and deputy mayor Bill Cashmore also confirmed they were fully vaccinated.