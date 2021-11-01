Police investigate alleged assault of Rangitīkei pupil, ministry supporting school

Police responded to an alleged assault of a Rangitīkei pupil.

The Ministry of Education is offering support to a Rangitīkei school after one of its pupils was allegedly assaulted.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a report of an assault on Friday afternoon at 5pm, with the victim requiring hospital treatment. They would not give further details on where the incident happened.

Stuff has chosen not to name the school.

The victim was now at home recovering and police inquiries were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

The principal of the school, which is located in Marton, refused to take a call from Stuff on Monday, however, Ministry of Education central leader Jocelyn Mikaere said the ministry was aware of the incident.

“We are aware that police are investigating an incident and we have offered our support to the school.”

Police have been approached for further comment.

A Facebook post detailing the alleged assault attracted dozens of concerned comments on Saturday morning.

The post was removed shortly after it was published.