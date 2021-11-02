Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 2

A leading Covid-19 modeller is pessimistic about the easing of restrictions, and says cases could skyrocket past 300 a day this month as the government plans to relax restrictions in Auckland.

A Countdown supermarket in Hamilton is the latest location of interest to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

Countdown Nawton in Hamilton was visited by a Covid case on October 26, between 6.15pm and 6.45pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Pak’nSave Manukau in Auckland was added as a location

It was visited by a Covid case on October 25, between 10am and 6.30pm.

Stuff Countdown Nawton in Hamilton was visited by a Covid case on October 26. (File photo)

Anyone who has visited these locations at the specified date and time is asked to self monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after the date specified and get tested if symptoms arise.

On Monday, several locations across Waikato and Auckland were added to the list, as the country saw 162 new cases of Covid – the highest number of daily community cases recorded in the outbreak.

They include locations in Kāwhia, Ngāruawāhia, Hamilton and Ōtorohanga.

A Chinese takeaway was among the Waikato businesses to be named as locations of interest.

Flying Horse Chinese Takeaway and Noodles on 87 Maniapoto St, in Ōtorohanga, was listed for Wednesday, October 27, between 7pm and 7.15pm.

Those who visited the business during these times are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus over the following 14 days.

There are currently 36q locations of interest across Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato and Northland.

These lists can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.