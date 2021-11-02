Covid-19: 18 more cases in Waikato with four 'provisionally' in Ōtorohanga, mayor says

Testing numbers in Ōtorohanga have dropped recently, Mayor Max Baxter says, but he’s urging people to be vigilant with provisional news of four more cases in the district.

There are 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Waikato with four “provisionally” in Ōtorohanga, a mayor in the region says.

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter said the Waikato District Health Board notified him about the new cases, saying 12 of them were linked.

Four of those cases were “provisionally in Ōtorohanga” and Baxter urged locals to get out and get a test.

He said testing in the district had dropped in the last few days, but urged people with symptoms or doubts to get a swab.

Ōtorohanga wastewater samples from October 28 had also tested positive for Covid, Baxter said.

Movement in the area was to increase with the drop to level 3 step 2, and it was more important than ever to stay vigilant, he said.

“People are going to be out and about more and more and people need to be aware of the rules.”

Baxter said the small town was apprehensive and nervous about Covid-19 in the community, and he encouraged people to treat every premise like a location of interest.

“Carry on wearing face masks, social distance and sanitise. This is even more important now we are about to change to a new level.”

Baxter was not aware of any rule-breaking.