Man shot, reportedly in head, after incident at Palmerston North house

A man was taken to hospital after what was thought to be a shooting in Highbury, Palmerston North on Tuesday.

A Palmerston North man has been shot, apparently in the head, and is on the way to hospital, police say.

He was reportedly shot at a two-storey house on Coventry St in the suburb of Highbury.

Neighbours told Stuff that they heard a gunshot and saw a car leave the house. The neighbours said they heard people screaming “get an ambulance”.

Stuff Onlookers at the scene of a shooting at Highbury in Palmerston North. A man was taken away by ambulance after reportedly being shot in the head.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police responded to a firearms incident at 6.35pm and one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition. Inquiries were ongoing and cordons were in place, she said.

The road has been blocked off and police are onsite at the property questioning people.

Police have said that the shooter’s whereabouts are unknown.

St John media spokeswoman Dani Tucker confirmed an ambulance and a rapid response unit attended the scene after receiving a call at 6.33pm.

She said one patient, in a critical condition, was treated by staff before being transported to hospital.