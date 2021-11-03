Covid-19: Northland waits over potential undetected spread

Covid Minister Chris Hipkins held an unscheduled news conference on Tuesday to announce a snap return to level 3 for the northern part of Northland over an unlinked case.

Northlanders are waiting to learn whether there is any undetected community transmission of Covid-19 as the northern part of Northland wakes in lockdown.

Northland shifted to alert level 3 as of midnight on Tuesday. It was announced after two unlinked cases in the Taipa region, prompting fears of possible undetected spread.

There are 11 known active cases of Covid-19 in Northland.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said restrictions would continue to midnight on Monday, November 8.

Speaking on RNZ’s Morning Report on Wednesday, Hipkins said they are working to find a “transmissible link” between the two cases and the current Delta outbreak.

He said there is a “remote possibility” the cases are linked to the pair who travelled to Northland and later tested positive.

However, Hipkins said "we would have been able to pick it up before if it was a direct link" and added there could be a link of transmission that hasn’t been identified yet.

He said tests of the household contacts are expected to arrive later in the day, while the two cases are continuing to be "very co-operative" with the contact tracers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is working to find out how the Delta outbreak in Northland began.

Far North mayor John Carter told Morning Report that while uncertainty surrounds the situation, he encouraged people to keep safe by distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

He said the two cases in Taipa have been cooperative, providing information to health officials.

They are “mystified” as to how they got Covid, Carter said.

He said he is satisfied that level 3 lockdown is appropriate for Northland and added that community and health leaders are working to lift vaccination rates in the region.

Speaking to Stuff, the two cases in Taipa – a woman in her 20s and a male in his late 30s – said they have both received their first vaccinations, were using the QR scanning app, and got tested when symptoms developed.