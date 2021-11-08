Armed police raid house during hunt for man linked to teenager's alleged murder

Officers raid a property on Meon St, Aranui as they hunt for a man wanted in connection with the death of a teenager.

Police hunting a man on the run in connection with the death of a teenager shot at a party have raided a property in east Christchurch.

Armed officers executed a pre-planned search warrant at the property on Meon St, Aranui, a police spokeswoman said, and had been there since 9am.

Residents said police could be heard yelling a man’s name, saying: “Be a man, come out with your hands up. Do the right thing.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

A nearby resident said two armed officers came into their backyard with guns.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police were heard shouting for a man to “come out with your hands up” on Monday morning.

READ MORE:

* Father clutches son's photo in court as three people appear in connection to alleged murder

* Three more people arrested in relation to shooting of teen in Christchurch

* Armed police arrest man at Christchurch home in fatal teen shooting investigation



It is unclear whether the man was at the property, but neighbours said the occupant of the house had not been seen over the weekend

Residents said it was the second time armed police had been called to the property after a person was taken away in a police car last June.

Three people are appearing in court on Monday charged in connection with Connor Whitehead’s death after he was killed at a house in Casebrook in the north of the city.

Charge sheets allege that the man on the run was a party to the teenager’s murder.