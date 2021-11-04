Treatment in women's prisons 'degrading', urgent action needed - report

Former prisoner Awatea Mita says prisons are dehumanising and retraumatising for wāhine Māori.

A woman held down by four guards who forcibly removed her underwear is among those whose human rights abuses are documented in a “horrifying” report into the degrading treatment of wāhine Māori in prisons.

The Human Rights Commission report found women thrown into segregation or charged with “assault” for as little as throwing an orange peel at a guard. Others were prevented from having phone contact with their babies, locked in cells alone for almost 23 hours a day for months at a time, and pepper sprayed for minor misdemeanours.

Overly punitive measures like solitary confinement and pepper spraying were used far more often in women’s prisons than men’s, for behaviour that would be overlooked at a men’s prison, the report’s author Dr Sharon Shalev found.

And Māori and Pasifika women bore the brunt, making up 93 per cent of women who were subject to prolonged segregation of more than two weeks. Only four per cent of women who experienced this treatment were Pākehā.

“The only explanation I could come up with was that it’s a combination of racism and sexism that leads to this ‘she’s a little woman, we’re going to discipline her’,” Shalev, a research associate at the Centre for Criminology at the University of Oxford, told Stuff.

“I can’t get my head around it.”

Pepper spray should not be used in women’s prison at all, she said.

Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said while Corrections appreciated Shalev’s work, prison practices had changed since the “historic” report, and Corrections would be using its own Inspectorate’s reports to guide an ambitious work programme spanning four years.

“That’s a point in time, that I think we have already acknowledged was not good enough ... the actions we were doing, the approaches we were adopting, the consequences for those women who were being managed in that way was not okay.”

Corrections had done exhaustive work in investigating women’s prisons and developing a women’s strategy in the two years since, which would lead to “significant transformation”, he said.

KEVIN STENT Corrections Department chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said he accepted the report and would consider it, but the department planned to follow its Inspectorates' insights.

Shalev had conflated the way women were treated in Intervention and Support Units [ISUs], where vulnerable women were sent for their own safety, with other segregation units, he said.

But in the report First, do no harm: Segregation, Restraint and Pepper Spray use in women’s prisons in New Zealand, Shalev said despite a name change since she last visited in 2017, the ISUs were not therapeutic. Instead, the harsh treatment was not unlike the other “separates” units, and included strip searches and physically forcing women to wear tear-proof gowns without underwear, even while on their period.

“It is hard to imagine how four officers restraining and forcibly undressing a distressed woman in order to dress her in a gown ‘for her own protection’ could possibly be seen to be conducive to the woman’s wellbeing or to the development of a healing relationship with staff,” she wrote.

Rather than providing care, they were punishing women, she said. “It is enraging, to be honest I’ve tried not to be angry but I am. I’m not reassured, I’ve discovered it has not gotten better and in some cases there are new, shocking practices.

“Women are punished severely for the slightest things, and women that suffer this the most are Māori and Pasifika.The gap between the policy and what’s happening on the ground is too wide to breach. Until they decide what to do they need to not harm women further, and at the moment they are.”

Prisoner’s rights advocate Awatea Mita, of Ngati Porou and Ngāti Pikiao descent, said her experience of ISUs while in prison in 2013 was their use as a threat.

While in prison, Mita found out her son, Lance Tikitere Fitzgerald, 13, had died after an accidental drowning, her worst fear as a mother.

When told of her son’s death, Mita says she punched her fist into the palm of her hand. A nearby prison guard warned her not to, threatening a placement in “suicide obvs”, or the ISU unit. “At that time, I knew it wasn’t a safe space for me to express my grief,” Mita said. “The guards used it as a punishment, and that was the perception.”

Stuff-co-nz Human Rights Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo says change is urgent.

Human Rights Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo​ said she did not have confidence women were being treated humanely now, and urgent transformation was needed.

“My initial response as a woman, as a Pasifika woman, was ‘how dare they’. How dare they treat our women, our sisters, our mothers, that way. It violates every tapu about how we should treat women. That’s before you look at all the violations of fundamental human rights that [the report] suggests.

Corrections’ own Office of the Inspectorates’ report, released last week, made multiple mentions of the need for treatment of women to align with “actual risk”, and Shalev’s findings supported this, she said.

“My view is, I do not think things have improved since 2019. We need to see real change, now.”

Troubled history

In March 2021, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis ordered an urgent overhaul and review into women’s prisons. That followed Radio New Zealand’s reporting into conditions in Auckland Women’s Prison, and a judge’s ruling that the treatment of prisoners Mihi Bassett and Karma Cripps was “cruel” and “inhumane”, after they were gassed in their cells and humiliated to get food.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis ordered an urgent review into women’s prisons in March 2021.

A Chief Inspector’s report found staff were not deliberately cruel, but there were systemic failings.

In May this year, Stuff reported pregnant women were being shackled to their beds while giving birth, and shortly after labour. Corrections then said it would stop the practice.

The Chief Ombudsman then launched an investigation into how the Department of Corrections has responded to repeated calls for reforms that could improve conditions for prisoners.

ELLA BATES-HERMANS/Stuff Stuff has previously revealed that women were forced to give birth in handcuffs, and struggled to feed their new babies while shackled.

Women in prison have often experienced multiple traumas, including sexual and domestic violence. Mental health and drug and alcohol abuse issues are common, alongside traumatic head injuries.

The HRC report was based on Shalev’s comprehensive review of prisoner files and data from 2019, and a 2020 visit to Auckland Regional Women’s Corrections Facility.

Isolation for longer than 15 days is a breach of international human rights. In 2019, there were 101 occasions when women spent two weeks or longer in isolation. Some of these were the same women experiencing multiple confinements in the same year, Shalev said.

The longest stretch was almost four months, or 113 days.

Shalev said unnecessary strip searches, the application of restraints, and the demand for degrading ‘protective’ clothing, must stop. Pepper spray should not be used in women’s prisons, and any cases where women are confined alone for more than 15 days needed to be reviewed by an independent body.

In a statement, Corrections said pepper spray was a lawful, non-lethal option for Corrections officers when faced with behaviour that threatened the safety of prisoners, staff or the prison. In response to the release of the Inspectorate reports, a new women’s strategy had been launched.