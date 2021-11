Five people were injured in a two-car crash in Hastings on Wednesday.

The Hawke’s Bay road where a serious crash took place in Wednesday evening is set to reopen.

Police anticipate traffic will be able to use York Rd in Hastings from 10pm after five people were injured, two critically in a two-car crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at the SH 2 roundabout and Maraekakaho Rd about 5.40pm.