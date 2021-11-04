Covid-19: Auckland man's death in home isolation not linked to vaccination, ministry confirms

The Whole Truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine explained.

The death of a 40-year-old man who was isolating at home in Auckland with Covid-19 was not linked to the vaccine, the Ministry of Health has said in a statement.

The man was found dead by a visiting family member at a house in Manukau on Wednesday.

It is the first possible Covid-linked death outside hospital in New Zealand's Delta outbreak and will be New Zealand’s 29th overall, if it is confirmed to be linked to the virus by the coroner.

The ministry said there had been speculation the man’s death was vaccine related but “we can confirm it was not”. No further details were given.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Person with Covid dies while isolating at home in Auckland

* Third dose of Covid-19 vaccine recommended for immunocompromised people

* Ministry of Health says Covid 'unlikely' to be cause of death at Auckland MIQ facility



The man tested positive on October 24 and had been staying at home with public health oversight.

The ministry would be undertaking a review of the health and clinical oversight the man had while isolating at home, the statement said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the death of the Covid-19 case in a Manukau home is unexplained and has been referred to the coroner.

It said the ministry was unable to comment on the case while a coronial investigation was going on but provided information on general home isolation processes.

A public health assessment was done following a positive test, to determine whether a case should isolate at home or in a quarantine facility, the ministry said.

The assessment considered whether they lived in a home where they could isolate safely, whether they would like to self-isolate and felt safe doing so, whether they had relevant supplies for home isolation, and whether they understood the isolation period for others living with them.

This was followed by a medical assessment, and hospital care was arranged for people who needed it.

Regular checks were done through a mixture of calls, in-person visits and emails, the ministry said.

It said Covid-19 cases were also given a pulse oximeter to measure oxygen levels in the blood.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast on Thursday morning, Director-General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the ministry was notified of the death by police on Wednesday afternoon, after the case’s relative had made the report.

When asked whether the cause of death was Covid, Bloomfield said: “We simply don’t know that. It will all be investigated.”

Bloomfield said the ministry would be “having a close look” at the support and care provided to the man.

On Wednesday it was reported that 692 people were self-isolating at home.