'It's bloody horrible': The devastating toll of motorcycle crashes

Kavana Jane says her daughter Harley-Jean keeps her going.

Kavana Jane was 21 when her fiancé Lance Bell, 29, left for work and never made it home.

In August last year Bell was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Levin towards Palmerston North when a car turned across the road in front of him. Bell went straight into the side of the car, flying 30 metres from the crash site.

The driver, who should not have been behind the wheel as she was by herself and only held a learners licence, thought she had enough time to get across. She didn’t. It was estimated Bell was travelling at between 70 to 80km in a 100km zone.

He was taken to Palmerston North Hospital, but after two emergency surgeries couldn’t stop internal bleeding, Jane had to make the call to take him off life support. He died that evening, surrounded by family and friends, with his five-month-old daughter Harley-Jean in his arms.

He had only passed his full motorcycle licence three weeks before the crash, and Jane says he was overjoyed.

“It was one of his proudest things, he was absolutely stoked.”

Jane says she was angry for the first few months, but Harley-Jean has kept her going. The grief comes in waves, but she is now more collected in her thoughts and wants to do what she can to help others.

“It's been bloody horrible. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was hard to grieve myself while also trying to be the best mother possible,” she says.

“Grief only lives where love lives first. All the grief you have was once love, and you can't express that love any more, and it turns into grief.”

In 2020, ACC accepted 34 new claims for fatal motorbike accidents, and 7,636 claims for motorbike injuries.

2020 also saw a 10-year high for purchasing motorbikes and mopeds; an indication of how many new and inexperienced riders are on New Zealand roads.

Julia Sabugosa Harley-Jean’s name is an indication of her father’s love for motorcycles.

Injury prevention leader for Ride Forever, Dave Keilty, says it’s important everyone riding a motorcycle, particularly if they are a novice, learns the necessary skills to keep themselves and others safe.

Ride Forever runs voluntary motorbike and scooter courses aimed at all skill levels that consist of both theoretical and practical training.

The theory section goes over risks, statistics, technology, and identifying the best safety gear. Then motorcyclists hit the road for a practical session, where they get one-on-one coaching and are connected to an instructor through a microphone in their helmet.

The number of riders who have completed a Ride Forever course has just ticked over 28,000. Data collected by Ride Forever shows riders who complete a course are 27 per cent less likely to make a crash-related injury claim.

While riders need the skills to keep themselves safe, they aren’t the only ones one the road, and everyone needs to play their part to keep people safe.

Keilty says car drivers need to be more situationally aware, with two key points of emphasis being blind spots and understanding how motorcyclists might move.

Motorcycles are small and move quickly and therefore can be hard to pick up, especially in blind spots. One example he pinpoints is the difficulty drivers can have recognising how far away a motorbike is. Motorcycles are often perceived to be further away than they really are.

Julia Sabugosa Jane says if the driver had taken an extra five or ten seconds to look properly, Bell could still be alive.

Sixty-four per cent of urban motorcycle crashes take place at intersections, and of that 64 per cent, other vehicle drivers were at fault 82 per cent of the time.

Keilty says one reason why other vehicle divers are at fault in such a high percentage of urban motorcycle crashes is because drivers are distracted or in a rush and don’t see the motorcyclist. He urges people to slow down and look carefully.

While a high percentage of urban motorcycle crashes are the fault of the other driver, Keilty says motorcyclists are more often at fault in rural crashes. Both motorcyclists and other motorists need to share the responsibility of safety, he says.

As for a divide between motorcyclists and car drivers, the most common complaint he hears is when motorcycles work their way up the middle or to the side of long lines of heavy traffic.

Keilty says this is called filtering and is not illegal, but the speed it’s done at is often a problem. Motorcyclists filtering past traffic often go too fast and should reduce their speed dramatically.

His message to everyone on the road is simple.

“Take your time,” he says. “Look again. Don’t just look twice, look again and make sure there is space.”

Jane agrees. She says if the driver had taken an extra five or ten seconds to look properly, Bell could still be alive and walking through the door for cuddles with his daughter.