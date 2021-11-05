Demand at vaccine 'exemption' event horrifying, says host

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins talk about medical exemptions for the Covid-19 vaccination.

A Manawatū school has spoken out against a “vaccine exemption” event after it was blindsided by organisers who booked its neighbouring hall for “health and safety” reasons.

Newbury Hall was on Wednesday set to host a meeting for Voices for Freedom, a group selling what they claimed were vaccine exemptions to individuals for $10 or families for $20.

The meeting was cancelled after the hall committee learned of the group’s true intentions.

The Government has announced an official vaccine exemption process and warned of “rip-off" illegitimate schemes.

“Don't do it. There will be one exemption process and everybody will have to follow it,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff People leaving the steps of Newbury Hall after an event to give vaccination exemptions was cancelled.

In a statement on behalf of the hall committee and the Newbury School board, Tracey Rowe​ emphasised that the hall and school were separate entities.

Rowe said the booking was made on Tuesday under the pretence of a health and safety seminar. When the hall committee learnt what it would be used for, the school principal told organisers the booking was cancelled.

A similar event went ahead on Monday night at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Palmerston North.

The church office manager, who requested anonymity owing to harassment concerns, said they had no idea how many people would show up.

“They said it was for a group of 25 to 30 people to meet, and people were going to explain health and safety provisions and how they may be able to use the Health and Safety [at Work] Act to retain their jobs.

“We set the seats 1 metre apart, but over 100 people showed up ... We honestly did not know that would happen.

“People were everywhere ... photocopying and handing out pieces of paper.”

She said people continued to turn up throughout the evening, leading her and the church pastor to stand in the doorway to stop people from coming in.

The church didn’t have enough masks for everyone.

“It was like a party in Dunedin where thousands turn up. Horrifying in a way.”

She said the church declined to have another event there on Wednesday, and she was given a free vaccination exemption for being a good host.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff People wait outside Newbury Hall on Wednesday hoping to get a Covid-19 vaccination exemption, but the event was cancelled after the hall committee heard about it.

She could not name any of the nurses who attended the event, and instead referred Stuff to Bruce Rapley as the organiser.

Rapley​, a member of Voices for Freedom, told Stuff the exemptions the group sold on Monday and intended to sell on Wednesday were not a scam.

But the Ministry of Health website says the process for vaccination exemptions only begins on November 6 for those who work in prisons, and from November 15 for health and disability and education workers.

Next week the Government will set out the Covid-19 vaccine exemption process, as doctors face increasingly aggressive and abusive behaviour from those seeking them.

On Wednesday, a person looking for an exemption told Stuff outside Newbury Hall that the Ministry of Education had shut the event down.

However, a ministry spokeswoman said it had no knowledge of the situation and had made no contact with the school.

A message sent to members of Voices for Freedom, observed by Stuff, said people who had pre-paid for an exemption would be reimbursed.