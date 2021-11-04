Safety loopholes led to pilots' deaths, Transport Accident Investigation Commission finds

Peter Scott Callagher and Zakir Ali Parkar were killed in a plane crash in the Kaimanawa Range in 2019.

Weaknesses in flight-authorisation procedures led to the deaths of two pilots in a 2019 plane crash near Taupō, a formal investigation has found.

Auckland’s Ardmore Flying School (AFS) pilots Zakir Parkar and Peter Callagher were killed after their Diamond DA42 twin engine plane diverted from an approved route and crashed in the Kaimanawa Range on March 23. 2019.

The pair were flying from Palmerston North to Ardmore Airport via Taupō when contact was lost at 9pm and they were reported to police as overdue.

Over two years later the Transport Accident Investigation Commission has released a report on the incident revealing that the flight training school’s flight authorisation and supervision wasn’t sufficiently robust for the two pilots' level of expertise.

“The commission found that the pilot was licensed and rated to conduct flights in accordance with instrument flight rules and at night, however, both the pilot and the safety pilot had little experience in navigating at night under instrument flight rules. They were therefore subject to an increased level of supervision by the operator until they gained more experience,” the report states.

“The commission [however] found that weaknesses in the flight-authorisation procedures permitted pilots to conduct flights without the applicable authorisation, and therefore supervision, of senior instructors.

“Flight training schools should ensure that their procedures for flight authorisation and supervision are sufficiently robust to ensure that pilots can only conduct training flights after obtaining appropriate authorisation and supervision.”

SUPPLIED The two pilots were flying this Diamond DA42 twin engine plane owned by Ardmore Flying School.

The report reveals that Parkar and Callagher were attempting to land when things went wrong.

“Thirty minutes into the flight, while at 9000 feet (2,745 metres) above sea level, the aeroplane was turned away from the planned track and the pilot made a ‘top of descent’ radio call to the flight information service. The aeroplane commenced a descent at that time,” it states.

“At [10.13pm], about eight minutes after the descent had commenced, the aeroplane struck terrain at about 4500 feet (1,371 metres) and about 38 kilometres south of Taupō Aerodrome.

“The commission found no evidence that any malfunction of or unserviceability with the aeroplane, or any medical issue, contributed to the accident.”

According to the report the aeroplane was equipped with terrain proximity awareness capability but it was “very likely not used”.

“Where possible, pilots should use and be proficient in the full capabilities of the flight instrumentation systems available to them,” it states.

“In this case, thorough training in the use of onboard ground-proximity conflict and warning systems, including the dimming of instrument and cockpit lights at night, would have enhanced situational awareness.”

ARDMORE FLYING SCHOOL Pilot Peter Callagher, 27, died in a plane crash near Taupō in 2019.

The commission also notes that pilots should be fully aware of parameters prescribed by Civil Aviation Rules which includes navigating away from approved flight routes.

AFS was sold in 2020 as a going concern, and current chief executive Ben Langley said the report was a sad reminder for the company of the loss of colleagues and friends.

“Our sympathies go out to both of their families at this time. We have 15 full-time and five part-time instructors among our staff of 30, and have organised a Zoom event this afternoon to bring staff together to discuss the report and remember Pete and Zak, as I am sure the report will have dragged up emotions for many of them,” he said.

Langley said AFS worked alongside the commission throughout its investigation following its own internal investigation.

“The report found some areas for improvement of the AFS operations which had already been identified after the accident with our internal investigation,” he said.

“The company separately commissioned an external investigation into its operations to ensure that there were no other loopholes in our processes that could lead to a repeat occurrence.

ARDMORE FLYING SCHOOL Zakir Parkar was one of the two men killed in the 2019 plane crash.

“This comprehensive report and evidence was provided to [the commission], which has also concluded that mitigations put in place have satisfied any further risks in those areas.

“Over the past two years we have extensively reviewed and invested in our systems and processes making further improvements, and in April this year had our Safety Management System certified by Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (CAANZ).”

He said safety was at the forefront of the industry.

“We will always be sad to have lost some of our team under these tragic circumstances. Hopefully all of the aviation sector can learn something from this report to improve safety going forward,” he said.