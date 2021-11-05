Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 5

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there was no indication that a person who died while isolating at home with Covid-19 was high risk.

A West Auckland fruit and vegetable store is the latest location of interest to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

Jins NZ fruit and vegetable store at Henderson’s H-Mart was visited by a Covid case between 9.30am and 12pm on October 30.

Anyone who visited the site at the specified time is asked to monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms arise.

On Thursday, a range of locations across Northland, Waikato and Auckland were linked to the Delta outbreak.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 60 new cases of virus in Delta community outbreak

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 18

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 15



Google Maps/Supplied A fruit and vegetable store inside H Mart in Henderson has been listed as a location of interest.

A Mobil in Kaitaia, a Pak’nSave in Whangārei, and a Countdown and BP were among those added to the list.

A Liquor Land in Whangārei, on 18 Carruth St, has also been marked as a potential exposure site.

Pak’nSave in Papakura, Supa Choice Bakery and Quick’N’Clean Laundromat in Takanini were also all visited by a positive case, on November 3.

There are over 300 locations linked to the outbreak across Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato and Northland.

These lists can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.