The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today , November 5

The Aurora Australis lights up the sky at Waikaia in Northern Southland.

We live in unusual times. There's a pandemic. The planet is dying. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Aurora Australis lights up the night sky

Aurora hunters were treated to a spectacle on Thursday night as the Aurora Australis lit up the night sky.

Clear conditions meant the aurora could be seen with the naked eye in Southland and photos on social media show it was seen as far north as Christchurch.

Astronomer Ian Griffin, who is the director of the Otago Museum, said conditions were perfect for aurora spotters.

“There was a coronal mass ejection from the sun a couple of days ago which has really hit our magnetic field hard, and the clear conditions last night meant it was able to be seen very strongly,’’ he said.

The Aurora Australis is caused by the interaction of charged particles from the sun with atoms in the upper atmosphere.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 4

* The Antidote: Five happy things that happened today, November 3

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, Tuesday November 2



Baby seals are more clever than you think

Baby seals can change the tone of their voice to be better understood, scientists have discovered, just like humans do.

The ability is called vocal plasticity and is a response to environmental changes that overlap or cover up their voices, according to the research published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences.

Scientists played different low- and high-intensity noises to the harbour seal pups and results show that they modified their vocalisations.

When they heard loud noises, they lowered their vocal pitch; when more intense noise levels were played, the pups used a steadier pitch. This is called the Lombard effect, according to the resarchers, and is also used by humans to sound more understandable and intelligent.

The study will help future research around how humans communicate with each other.

“This will shed light not only on how environment and ancestry interact to deliver adaptable communication, but indirectly provide information on the evolution of speech and song in our own species,” the authors concluded in their study.

Michael S. Nolan Harbour seals change the pitch of their voices depending on environmental changes, according to new research. (File photo).

Mystery couple play Secret Santa

Christmas will feel extra special for some families this year after a mystery Australian couple paid off thousands of dollars worth of laybys for Christmas toys.

The couple visited Toyworld in the Australian state of Victoria and told the store owner they wanted to help some struggling families; they ended up paying off the bills of 82 families.

The staff and customers were moved to tears, The Age reported, as the couple paid for Lego, dolls, toy prams, remote control cars, Barbies and board games.

The couple wised to anonymous and did not want to disclose how much they had spent.

Andrea Obzerova/123RF A mystery Australian couple paid off thousands of dollars worth of laybys for Christmas toys. (File photo).

New hope for penguin colony in Australia

Australian researchers are hopeful for the future of a penguin colony after new breeding pairs were discovered.

The penguin population on Granite Island in South Australia was at risk since fox attacks threatened to wipe them out, according to ABC News.

But the discovery of two new breeding pairs, bringing the population up to 20, is a positive sign after lowest-ever count of 16 penguins last year.

“I'm hoping this could continue to go up but at the moment I'm just cautious,” Flinders University lecturer in animal behaviour Diane Colombelli-Négrel told ABC News.

"There's a bit of fluctuation from year to year, simply because some birds do not breed if it's a bad year."

She said the two new nests of the breeding pairs were of young penguins who had left before the fox attacks, and then came back to breed.

Pet cat finds its way home after missing for 22 months

A cat has been reunited with her Melbourne family 22 months since she went missing.

Willow went missing on New Year's Eve in 2019 and owner Julianne Beck had been looking for her ever since, 9News reported.

Beck’s search campaign included thousands of signs, a decorated car and a cat catching kit.

The family say they never gave up hope and Willow was found 25 kilometres away from home this week.