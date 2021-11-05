Severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, ahead of Guy Fawkes night

DO NOT USE - Locals make the most of flooded streets at Sponge Bay, Gisborne.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northland just ahead of Guy Fawkes night, with warnings of possible flash-flooding in low-lying areas.

The warnings were issued by MetService at 8.23am on Friday and are expected to last until 7pm on Friday.

MetService said scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in parts of inland and western Northland this afternoon and evening, with localised heavy rain and the possibility of a small hail.

Rhett Maxwell/Flickr Localised downpours of up to 40 mm per hour is forecasted for Northland on Friday. (File photo)

It said the thunderstorms will be slow-moving, but some could become severe between 1pm and 6pm, with localised downpours of 25-40mm per hour.

Rainfall of this intensity could cause surface and flash-flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams and rivers, and may lead to slips, according to MetService.

MetService is asking people in Northland to look out for threatening weather conditions.

It said driving conditions will be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Meanwhile, a local state of emergency is continuing in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne on Friday after overnight flooding.

Areas in Gisborne have had more than 200 mm of rain on Thursday and had forced some residents to evacuate amid worsening weather conditions.