Auckland photographer stuns experts, captures aurora lights from local beach

A photographer achieved a rare feat overnight by capturing the Southern Lights from a beach in Auckland, and walking away with stunning results.

Matthew Davison, an Auckland local, has been attempting to capture the Aurora Australis for over six years, and has managed to capture four “really good shows” – but never in his home region.

When his phone alerted him on Thursday evening that a strong geomagnetic storm was on its way, Davison dropped everything and headed straight to Kariotahi Beach near Waiuku, where he captured a stunning display of lights.

“I had no expectations of seeing anything as Auckland isn't known as an aurora viewing place. I got out to the beach, away from the light pollution, took some test shots and there it was,” said Davison.

Capturing Aurora Australis requires a number of specific factors to go right – a rare combination of high geomagnetic conditions, clear skies and being away from any light pollution.

Lockdown has made Davison’s niche hobby difficult, in January last year he travelled to Alaska to see the Northern Lights. He’s part of an online community of aurora-chasers, who were surprised to see Davison managing to capture the photos from Auckland.

“Having it in my own backyard is a real treat,” said Davison.

“It’s nothing compared to the South Island, but it’s pretty novel to capture the lights in the skies from the major north.”

Davison’s photos haven't just surprised himself, astronomy experts have been left stunned that the geomagnetic disturbance overnight could be captured in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Otago University Professor, Craig Rodger said the photos “painted him surprised”.

“Modern cameras are much more sensitive than the naked eye, but I have to say I am really surprised of aurora seen from anywhere near Auckland,” said Rodger.

“The historic instances where that has happened have required events which were jaw-droppingly large, such as the biggest events over a few decades, which last night’s was not.”

A geomagnetic storm is a disturbance in the Earth's magnetic field caused by solar wind. Auroras are common, but only at very high latitudes - places such as Scandinavia and Antarctica.

“It is fairly rare for aurora to be high in the sky in Dunedin, and rarer still for the aurora to be bright enough for the colours to be seen with the naked eye. It has to be really bright,” said Rodger.

“As one goes up the country the chance of aurora goes down as the size of the geomagnetic disturbances needed to ‘push’ the aurora northwards gets bigger and bigger.”

Southern light displays in 2021 have been predicted to be some of the best in years. Otago Museum director and astronomer Dr Ian Griffin captured a timelapse video of the Aurora Australis back in March.