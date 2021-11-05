Two dozen fire engines at scrap metal yard fire in Wiri, south Auckland

Two dozen engines attended a “significant fire” in south Auckland, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The fire service was called to a commercial building on Hobill Ave, Wiri, just after 11am on Friday.

Senior station officer Brendon Irwin said a large pile of scrap metal products beside a building at National Steel’s scrap metal yard was on fire.

The fire reached inside the commercial building, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Supplied Two dozen fire trucks attended a "significant" blaze at a National Steel scrap metal yard in Wiri on Friday.

Irwin said the cause of the fire was “possibly a lithium iron battery”.

He said lithium iron batteries are common causes of fire in scrap metal yards.

A Stuff visual journalist who was there said the incident was under control by 1pm, with crew on site making sure it was fully extinguished.

Residents in the area were told to keep doors and windows closed, an FENZ spokesman said.

The fire was not threatening any other properties and aerial trucks were being used to extinguish the fire.