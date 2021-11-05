Covid-19: Waitomo records first case in more than a year

Dr Caroline McElnay gives an update on four new Covid-19 cases found in the Waikato.

A case of Covid-19 in Te Kūiti is a Waikato district’s first in more than a year and it’s disappointing, the mayor says.

It was one of four new Waikato community cases of Covid-19 announced by Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay at Friday’s press conference.

The Te Kūiti case is the Waitomo District’s first case since April 2020, Waitomo mayor John Robertson said.

“It’s disappointing, but we know the case is linked, so that's good,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waitomo mayor John Robertson recently pushed for the district to move to level 2, and is hopeful the current community Covid case will be the only one in the area.

Robertson had been pushing for the district to move into level 2, and remained hopeful this case would be the only one.

“When they set the boundary on October 7, they should not have included Waitomo,” he said.

He said if the boundary stopped north of Waitomo, there would have been less movement between the district and Ōtorohanga, where the case was likely linked to.

Regardless, he said the community was strong and would work to make sure the virus didn’t take hold in their backyard.

In Waitomo, 87.6 per cent of eligible people had received one dose of the vaccine, compared to the Waikato region’s 87.3 per cent.

“People are being very careful, and it will encourage more people to get vaccinated,” Robertson said.

The other three cases were in Hamilton, Te Awamutu, and Ngāruawāhia. All four were linked to the current outbreak.

The Hamilton and Te Awamutu cases were known contacts and were isolating prior to testing positive, the Ministry of Health said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, was being urged to get a test.

The Ngāruawāhia and Te Kūiti cases were linked to previous cases after their positive test result.

This takes the total cases of Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak in Waikato to 150, and 75 of those have recovered.

There were 3351 tests processed, and 2958 vaccinations administered in the region.

Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, is being encouraged to get a test. This advice is the same regardless of vaccination status.

There is testing at the Te Kūiti Medical Centre, at the hospital site. The centre will remain open for testing on Saturday.

There was also testing in Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Te Awamutu, Ōtorohanga, Thames and Hamilton. People could check for the locations online.

One person is in Waikato Hospital with Covid-19.

Outside the Waikato, there has been another death in the community of a person self-isolating in Mt Eden with Covid-19. This comes after a man died while isolating in South Auckland on Wednesday.

A strong positive wastewater test for Stratford in Taranaki was announced on Friday morning and the race was on to find the source to “put a lid” on the spread of the virus.

Waikato’s daily case numbers have been up and down in recent times.

On Thursday there were two cases, both in Hamilton.

The region recorded its highest daily tally for the Delta outbreak on Tuesday, with 18 cases.