Covid-19: 163 new cases in community and a second death in home isolation

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says "long Covid is real" and a study in the UK found more than one in three people would be affected.

There are 163 new community cases of Covid-19, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Roberston and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay revealed in a 1pm press conference on Friday.

A second person with Covid-19 has died while isolating at home. He was in Mt Eden, Auckland.

Today 159 cases are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

There were also two new cases of Covid-19 at the border in managed isolation.

There are now 69 people in hospital with Covid-19, all but one are in Auckland, the other is in Waikato Hospital. Six patients are in ICU care.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Four new community cases in Waikato

* Latest wastewater tests reveal no new traces of Covid-19 in Christchurch

* Covid-19 found in Wellington's wastewater, mayor urges residents to follow public health advice



Ricky Wilson/Stuff There are 163 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Friday.

The person who had died while isolating at home was recently treated in hospital and discharged himself days before being found dead in his Mt Eden home.

Dr McElnay said both this death and the death reported earlier this week were being investigated to identify improvement needed in the self-isolation system.

Earlier this week a 40-year-old man with Covid-19 was found dead in a Manukau home on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Covid-19 was found in wastewater in Taranaki.

On Friday, it was confirmed an ESR wastewater sample taken from Stratford on Monday returned a “strong positive” result for Covid-19.

Another ESR test will be carried out in Stratford on Friday, with results expected in a few days.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said the strong positive result means the chances are high of someone with Covid-19 in the community undetected, or of a positive case has been in the region.

The Ministry of Health said the person had been isolating at home due to Covid and was later found by a visiting family member on Wednesday.

It said the person tested positive on October 24 and had public health oversight during their isolation period.

Meanwhile, a follow-up to the Super Saturday vaccination events will be happening this weekend, where people who received their first jab three weeks ago are urged to get their second dose.